GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended January 29, 2022

GGTOOR’s first Premium Event Draws Over 250 Paid Competitors

THOMASVILLE, GA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces our Magic: The Gathering Arena Cup exceeded expectations, breaking another GGToor record; it was our first Premium event to draw over 250 paid competitors! This weekend's Digimon event saw registration grow by over 70%, and Pokémon Unite grew by over 90%, compared to the prior tournaments for those games! In total, we crowned 5 new champions, and drew a combined total of over 1,400 player registrations this week, bringing the combined tally of player registrations to over 5,800 for the month!

John V Whitman Jr., Chairman/CEO, had this to say, “Before we share the rest of the results from the past week did you know that GGToor employees, our team members, are a very diversified group of men and women. We are proud to inform you we have team members from the United States, Peru, Serbia, Russia, Colombia, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Puerto Rico, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, United Arab Emirates and Hungry. We are immensely proud of our team, and I just wanted you to know when you support GGToor, you are supporting a remarkably diverse group of resolute professionals working in unison for the benefit of all shareholders.”

The Company introduced Sword and Shield to our VGC events, and the Historic format to our MTG events. The Company also ran a GGToor.com Beta Test event (for Super Smash Brothers Ultimate,) designed to help continue to refine our website as we add functionality to our own Tournament Platform!

With just one week to go until North America Nationals, the Company’s Digimon tournament helped solidify the meta, giving the community insight about what the top decks might be. The event culminated in a dramatic grand finale that featured a 'Battle of the Bonds', pitting Agubond against Gabubond, with Gabubond ultimately able to take the win and solidify its claim as BDIF! While Gabubond dominated the meta, a few decks like D-Brigade and Rookie Rush did well, and point towards viable counters, so keep an eye on these decks as we head into Nationals!

For Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, with the meta having become well-established in the current season, this weekend's event featured the rise of Anti-Meta decks - particularly the once dreaded Buster Blader deck, which had fallen into irrelevancy when it had been nerfed back in 2019. Given new life by the New Year's box, Buster Blader, also known as the "Dragon Destroyer Swordsman," returns to the competitive scene to terrorize dragon and graveyard-based strategies once again!

Ten Buster Blader players entered the fray, with their sights set on countering the dragon riding Gaia deck, as well as the grave reliant Magnet deck. 6 of them advanced to the top sixty-four, alongside thirteen Magnets and Eight Gaias, with most of them becoming snacks for the Buster Blader decks making their way up the bracket. In particular, Masarike feasted on many Magnets before ultimately falling in the Grand Finals, ironically losing to Dagger's Gaia deck, the very deck he aimed to beat.

For technophiles like most of us at GGToor.com, we know the Metaverse is coming, but when it comes it will represent a nirvana: a place to immerse yourself in any digital surrounding, and participate in any physical reality, at any time, and also to be able to see and feel anything, even if you are thousands of miles away from that physical place. Some entities would like you to believe is already working, but the truth is that there is still a lot of pieces that are not connected, and it will take time to reach its full potential, which we believe will manifest with the adoption of Web 3.0, with all its bells and whistles to enable us to have a more secure and private internet. It is clear the Metaverse is the biggest technology revolution since the emergence of smartphones 15 years ago.

Louis Arce, Shadow Gaming President, said, “As we position our resources to give the best outcome possible to GGToor investors and participants of our tournaments, I can’t believe is going to be two years since we started in the eSports scene. If you have been followed our journey from the beginning, you can appreciate hard our team has worked to build GGToor into a eSports global powerhouse. From developing our tournament series to offering eighteen events a month (https://GGToor.com/tournaments.php ), creating our Tournament Platform, to working on the creation of a Cryptocurrency and NFT’s and how the Metaverse will impact our business in the future, to the relentless pursuit of new ideas and growth in all our social media platforms, I can say with certainty that we are a force to be reckoned with, and we're excited about the future!”

