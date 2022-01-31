Global X Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio Named to SMArtX Select Manager List

New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced that its Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio has been included in SMArtX Advisory Solutions’ Select Manager list.

SMArtX, a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (‘TAMP’), released its SMArtX Select Manager list in December 2021. The Select Manager list includes 80 investment strategies out of the 977 currently on the SMArtX platform, identified through an extensive due diligence process headed by SMArtX’s Chief Investment Strategist, Pascal Roduit.

“The Global X Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio targets structural and long-term trends that transcend traditional sector investing and provides investors with access to potential growth opportunities,” said Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X. “We’re thrilled that our Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio has been named to the SMArtX Select Manager list and look forward to our continued relationship with SMArtX to bring our portfolios to financial advisors.”

Global X’s ETF model portfolios provide advisors with insight into the vast landscape of ETFs to achieve specific outcomes or risk targets for their clients.

“SMArtX is proud to work with Global X to continue to offer our clients access to leading investment strategies,” said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. “Advisors can access the Global X Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio with the click of a button, providing them turnkey access and the ability to add the strategy to client portfolios at scale.”

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.[i] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.[ii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $70bn in assets under management.[iii]

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform (‘TAMP’). SMArtX’s API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use and also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

Risk Information

This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which are available at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC, Mirae Asset Global Investments or SMArtX Advisory Solutions.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X).

