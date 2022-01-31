Covis Pharma Group Announces Two Executive Management Team Appointments

- Michelle Lock Joins Covis Pharma as Chief Operating Officer.

- Also Announces Executive Leadership Transition with the Appointment of Sandy Loreaux as President, U.S. Business.

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covis Pharma Group (the “Company”), a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses, today announced the joining of Michelle Lock as Chief Operating Officer, effective February 7, 2022, and the internal appointment of Sandy Loreaux as President, U.S. Business, with immediate effect. Michelle will report to Covis Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Porter, and will be based in Zug, Switzerland. Sandy will report to Michelle and will be based in the U.S.

Covis Pharma CEO Michael Porter commented, “After a targeted global search, we are pleased to welcome Michelle Lock to Covis Pharma and are excited about the proven success, leadership, and ability to deliver results that she will bring to the Company. Michelle’s diverse, global experiences across leading and successful pharmaceutical companies will play a prominent role in our continued hyper-growth phase as we maintain focus on improving the health of patients with serious medical conditions.”

Michelle will be responsible for leading the Company’s global commercial business and technical operations. The executive leaders of the Company’s Commercial, Supply Chain, Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, and Information Technology functions will report to Michelle. Michelle brings over 30 years of healthcare experience across the pharmaceutical continuum, having led pharmaceutical and startup businesses in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Most recently, Michelle served as Senior Vice President and Head of Europe & International for Acceleron Pharmaceuticals, based in Switzerland. At Acceleron, Michelle was responsible for developing an international business strategy and building a high-performing organization, contributing to a successful acquisition of Acceleron by Merck & Co., for a total equity value of $11.5 billion. Prior to Acceleron, Michelle was Senior Vice President and Head of Europe & International for Sage Therapeutics, where she led the build of their international presence by structuring a high performing organization and establishing the go-to-market strategy and international launch plans.

Michelle also spent 25 years with Bristol Myers Squibb, in positions of increasing responsibility across global, regional, and in-market commercial business leadership, corporate strategy, and business development roles. At Bristol Myers Squibb, she led several diverse businesses, including experience in a leadership position within their U.S. oncology business with $2 billion annual sales and 350+ employees, as well as serving in several General Management roles in Europe with $300 million annual sales, 350+ employees, while leading 18 successful product launches in 24 months. Michelle holds a registered nursing degree from Royal Melbourne Hospital in Australia and studied International General Management at CEDEP in France. Since 2018, she has served as an Honorary Ambassador between Switzerland and the United States and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Relief Therapeutics.

“In addition, we are proud to internally appoint Sandy Loreaux, who will replace Al Tenuto, to lead our U.S. business and talented team across the country. Sandy’s distinct skillset of leading multiple functions and businesses, and prior industry experiences, gives us the utmost confidence in her capability for this role to execute on our strategic vision for the U.S. business. As I look forward to working closely with Michelle and Sandy, I would like to thank Al, who has been a key part of our executive team for seven years and has played a vital role in the building of our U.S. business,” CEO Michael Porter continued.

Sandy will now lead the Company’s U.S. operations, after previously joining in November 2021 as Senior Vice President, U.S. Market Access, Pricing, & Reimbursement. Prior to joining the Company, Sandy served as Senior Vice President & General Manager, Critical Care for Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals where she had full P&L responsibility and was responsible for all aspects of the U.S. business. Sandy transitioned to the General Manager role after having joined Mallinckrodt in 2018 as Senior Vice President Market Access, where she led the expansion of their Market Access capability during the organization’s transformation from a manufacturing and generics company to a branded specialty pharmaceutical company. Prior to Mallinckrodt, Sandy led Market Access and Commercial Operations at Bausch Health, after having spent 18 years at Sanofi and its legacy organizations, in multiple roles of increasing responsibility across Medical Affairs, Marketing, Sales Leadership, and Market Access. Sandy has a Pharmacy degree from Temple University in the U.S.

About Covis Pharma

Covis Pharma, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Luxembourg, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses. Additional information on the Company is available at www.covispharma.com .