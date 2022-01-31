Buying Group Marketing Pioneer, Influ2, Celebrates 2021 Momentum with 167% Revenue Growth and US Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influ2, the first Person-Based Advertising (PBA) platform, today announces tremendous company growth during a record-breaking year, with more than 167% revenue growth, 3xs monthly recurring revenue, 72% employee base increase and an expanded leadership team. Fueled by an $8 million Series A, led by Rally Ventures, Influ2 continues on its mission to build an innovative comprehensive Buying Group Marketing solution.



86% of marketing leaders say digital commerce will be the most important marketing channel for their organizations in the next two years. Influ2 addresses this finding by offering B2B marketers effective digital campaigns that directly engage buying groups, or key decision-makers within a company who influence purchase decisions.

“2021 was a pivotal year, and this is a very exciting time for Influ2 because we have begun to move forward with building our Buying Group Marketing solution, which is designed for marketers to help sales people build relationships with buying groups at target accounts with attributable and measurable outcomes,” said Dmitri Lisitski, CEO and Co-Founder of Influ2. “The success in our approach has not only been reflected through our momentum, but also in our continuously growing team and US expansion and we remain deeply committed to our customers and their success.”

Influ2 is continuing to grow its Sales and Marketing team. This past year Nirosha Methananda joined as Vice President of Marketing, and most recently Joe McNeill as Chief Revenue Officer. Methananda brings over 15 years of marketing experience spanning multiple disciplines and industries and has a track record of creating and elevating distinctive brands. McNeill is a B2B tech sales leader who has helped multiple companies scale and drive triple digit growth. Influ2 has plans to double its U.S. team to enhance product and service capabilities for its North American clients by the end of 2022.

Methananda was recently joined by Principal Analyst of ABM at Forrester, Malachi Threadgill, in a webinar where they discussed how buyer trends are evolving the approach to ABM.

“One of the major pain points between sales and marketing lies in identifying exactly who is interested in your products and then engaging with them at the right time. This is a problem that Influ2 connects the dots on through its Person-Based Advertising solution,” said Methananda.

“In our discussion, Malachi confirmed that the transformation in B2B buying behavior is increasingly creating a need for a Buying Group Marketing approach. And that there is an impetus for sales and marketing teams to come together to focus on the needs and wants of buying group members. I’m excited to expand the Influ2 brand and product within the category of Buying Group Marketing.”

Also, throughout the year Influ2 continued to provide even more benefits to its customers, introducing an updated Buying Group Engagement score, which measures the probability of an account to engage based on their Influ2 activity. The company also added an Audience Discovery capability to help marketers uncover new targets based on their ideal customer profile (ICP), creating a sales pipeline that didn’t previously exist. In addition, Influ2 received its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 Compliance certification designed to ensure that service organizations can securely manage data to protect the interests and privacy of their customers.

For more information on Influ2 or to request a demo, please visit influ2.com.

About Influ2

Influ2 is a Person-Based Advertising platform for B2B companies that is purpose-built for B2B marketers who want to amplify their enterprise reach and revenue. It serves ads to specific decision-markers via display and social networks and provides sales with person-based and buying group insights that drive engagement within their target accounts. Where attention is finite, Influ2 helps you get in front of and drive engagement with people that want to engage with you. For more information, visit influ2.com.

Media Contacts

Samantha Rubenstein

PR Manager for Influ2

s.rubenstein@influ2.com

Tiffany Murray

BLASTmedia PR for Influ2

influ2@blastmedia.com