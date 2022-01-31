Change in employee representation on the Board of Directors
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 31 January 2022
Employee-elected member of the Board of Directors, John Flyttov, resigns from the Board of Directors on 31 January 2022, when he resigns from his position at Copenhagen Airports A/S.
Security Officer Michael Marott Bock, who has been an employee-elected alternate since April 2019, will take over as a new employee representative on the Board of Directors on 1 February 2022.
