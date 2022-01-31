StriveTogether Welcomes New Board Members

CINCINNATI, OHIO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StriveTogether, a national network of nearly 70 communities spanning 29 states, is expanding its board of directors with four new members. Each are longstanding allies and collaborative leaders working to create equitable pathways to economic mobility. Joining the StriveTogether Board of Directors are:

“Our newest board members share our belief that race, ethnicity and poverty should not determine a child’s opportunity or outcome. They also understand the need to transform systems from education to housing that were designed to benefit the few and leave others behind,” said StriveTogether President and CEO Jennifer Blatz. “They join a prominent board of thought leaders who are helping us accelerate progress across the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network. Together, we will prove it’s possible to come together to get better results for youth and families.”

