StriveTogether Welcomes New Board Members

CINCINNATI, OHIO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StriveTogether, a national network of nearly 70 communities spanning 29 states, is expanding its board of directors with four new members. Each are longstanding allies and collaborative leaders working to create equitable pathways to economic mobility. Joining the StriveTogether Board of Directors are:
- Dr. Robert Blaine, senior executive and director for the Institute for Youth, Education and Families, a program of the National League of Cities that brings local leaders together to improve outcomes for children and families.
- Michael McAfee, president and CEO of PolicyLink, a national research and action institute advancing racial and economic equity.
- Andrea “Andi” Phillips, co-founder and managing partner at Maycomb Capital, an impact investing platform that funds strategies to drive long-term change in underserved communities.
- David A. Williams, director of policy outreach for High Opportunity Neighborhood Partners, a full-service real estate company dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty by providing social supports and high-quality homes in high opportunity neighborhoods to families experiencing poverty.
“Our newest board members share our belief that race, ethnicity and poverty should not determine a child’s opportunity or outcome. They also understand the need to transform systems from education to housing that were designed to benefit the few and leave others behind,” said StriveTogether President and CEO Jennifer Blatz. “They join a prominent board of thought leaders who are helping us accelerate progress across the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network. Together, we will prove it’s possible to come together to get better results for youth and families.”
About StriveTogether
StriveTogether is a national network of nearly 70 communities across 30 states working to build a future where a child’s potential is not dictated by race, ethnicity, zip code or circumstance. The organization provides coaching, resources and rigorous approaches to create opportunities and eliminate inequities in education, housing and more. Together, the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network impacts the lives of more than 11 million youth — including more than 7 million children of color. For more information about StriveTogether, visit strivetogether.org.