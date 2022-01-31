Pressure Infusion Bags Market is expected to reach US$ 494.5 Million by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market was valued at US$ 300.0 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 494.5 Mn by 2029, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey.

The global Pressure Infusion Bags Market was valued at ~US$ 300 Mn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. This growth is majorly driven by the increasing use of pressure infusion bags for rapid infusion of blood and drugs, in order to protect the end organ damage during traumatic conditions.

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 USD 300.0 Mn Market Value 2022 USD 318.6 Mn Market Value 2029 USD 494.5 Mn CAGR 2022-2029 6.5% Share of Top 5 Countries 73.7%



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2243

A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the pressure infusion bags market includes global industry analysis 2014 - 2021 and opportunity assessment 2022 - 2029. The report investigates the pressure infusion bags market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2022 -2029.

As per the findings of the report, the global pressure infusion bags market is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to multiple driving factors such as increasing emergency and transfusion cases and development of healthcare infrastructure across geographies.

South Asia Continues to Hold Lucrative Opportunities

Regions such as North America and East Asia are expected to hold prominent market shares in terms of value. However, the South Asia market is expected to project lucrative growth in the global pressure infusion bags market over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This growth is propelled by the rapid growth and development of healthcare infrastructure, especially trauma care units, intensive care units and ambulatory surgical centers in countries of South Asia that include India and ASEAN countries. The economic condition of these countries have been developing positively, thereby creating newer growth opportunities for the market players.

Macroeconomic factors such as growing population, increasing immunosuppressed patient population, and increase in the number of players along with strong distribution network and rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure have attracted the attention of manufactures to establish a firm collaboration with local distributors in South Asia.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2243

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain,

BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia,

Rest of South Asia, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand,

GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa,

and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Segments Covered Product, Capacity, Material, Application, Indication, End User and Region Key Companies Profiled Vyaire Medical Inc.

Spengler SAS

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Statcorp Medical

Armstrong Medical

Salter Labs

Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

Smiths Medical

SunMed

Tapmedic LLC

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Friedrich Bosch GmbH & Co. KG

Accoson Ltd.

ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Hospitals and Outpatient Facilities Remain Key End Users for Pressure Infusion Bags

The global market of pressure infusion bags has been segmented on the basis of different types of pressure infusion bags products, their multiple applications, their volume capacity, their material, their targeted indications and regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa.

By type, the disposable type of pressure infusion bags segment is expected to hold prominent value shares of the global pressure infusion bags market. This has majorly resulted to avoid and minimizing chances of cross contamination during fluid infusion and ensures the patient safety

On the basis of application, the blood and drug infusion segment is expected to consume majority share of the global pressure infusion bags market value. Invasive Pressure monitoring procedures is the second application which account the remaining market share.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2243

Pressure Infusion Bags Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global pressure infusion bags market. Some of the examples of key players in the global pressure infusion bags market are VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, ERKA, Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), Friedrich Bosch GmbH & Co. KG, Biegler GmbH, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG. Vyaire Medical Inc., Spengler SAS, Armstrong Medical, SunMed and Statcorp Medical

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market - An alarming rise in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and a rapid visible increase in the diagnosis rate of sleep apnea/hypopnea syndrome (SAHS), are further complemented by the expanding geriatric population.

Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market - The global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market was valued at ~US$ 100 Mn in 2018. The oscillating positive expiratory pressure devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors Market - Wrist Blood Pressure Monitors are an easy and user-friendly device which measure the blood pressure. Wrist blood pressure is fully automated device in which all the work is done by a unit process.

Pressure-volume Loop Systems Market - The flow of blood in the body should be properly to maintain the balance for better health. The flow of the blood should be proper, especially when the blood flow from heart to the different part of the body.

Pressure Redistribution Pads Market - Pressure redistribution pads or cushions help to prevent the development of pressure ulcers. Pressure ulcers can occur where the skin is in constant contact with the bones or the other hard surfaces.

Pressure Monitoring Extension Tubing Sets Market - Instabilities of pressure in vital body part often lead to chronic disorders such as cardiac diseases, respiratory diseases and others. This has resulted in the rising demand for pressure monitoring devices.

Pressure Infusion Cuffs Market - Pressure infusion cuffs are designed cuff and bladder device used to pressurize sterile parenteral fluids for rapid infusion into the body. These decrease the infusion time to a few seconds from hour taken by gravity fed blood infusion.

Pressure Ulcer Detection Devices Market - Pressure Ulcer is a type of pressure injury that causes distortion of skin and tissue. Pressure ulcers are generally caused due to lack of poor nutrition, aging skin, friction, moisture, less mobility etc.

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market - This Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Wedge Pressure Catheters Market - This Wedge Pressure Catheters market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pressure-infusion-bags-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/pressure-infusion-bags-market