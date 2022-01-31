VelocityEHS Launches ESG Solution to Foster New Opportunities for Businesses Through World-Class Sustainability Reporting

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS), operational risk and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) software, announced the release of its new ESG Solution, which streamlines data collection and reporting to help organizations efficiently plan, build and optimize their ESG programs and develop successful and sustainable business strategies. Part of the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the new solution enables a broad range of companies, especially those newer to ESG program development, to adapt to changing industry trends, address climate change obligations and other government regulations by identifying risks and highlighting opportunities for growth.



“VelocityEHS is already a trusted partner in the EHS space, and our new world-class ESG technologies strengthen our industry leadership by helping companies manage the uncertainties they face in today’s complex and changing regulatory landscape,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “This release signifies a major milestone in our company and is just the start of an exciting line of innovations to come. As we advance our ESG capabilities, every company will have the chance to deploy enterprise-level tools to drive better business decisions.”

The new ESG Solution harmonizes data aggregation in one platform to enable data insights and provide increased visibility to key stakeholders as they align their ESG programs with operations and critical EHS activities. Core capabilities include:

Dedicated Solutions for GHG, Energy, Air, Water and Waste Management

A new 360-degree environmental data hub offers a centralized location for critical environmental data for unparalleled ease-of-use for customers. Organizations can better manage, track and share their key environmental data across GHG, Energy, Air, Water and Waste usage to ensure they are compliant and adhere to respective ESG and environmental standards and frameworks. As part of VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform, VelocityEHS Waste Management—a solution ideal for small-quantity generators—was designed to streamline compliance reporting with key environmental regulations, including the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).

Key Partnerships to Improve Utility Data Input & Disclosure Reporting

The constantly changing narrative on globally accepted ESG standards and frameworks makes it hard for many companies to follow and report accurately. A partnership with Urjanet allows VelocityEHS to automatically port in utility data across all user utility accounts, without the need for manual data entry to streamline disclosure reporting. Additional enhancements to disclosure reporting include pre-built automatic data exports that align with major global reporting standards, including Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Also Available with Today’s Release: A Scalable & Redesigned Risk Management Solution

In addition to the release of the new ESG Solution, VelocityEHS also has strengthened its Risk Management solutions to provide customers with enhanced tools and technology to better drive their business objectives and integrate facility-level risks into a broader enterprise risk management program. An enhanced overall user experience prioritizes key information faster for greater productivity, allowing users to manage risks and controls with less effort and more impact.

With more certified EHS experts and thought leaders than the next five competitors combined, VelocityEHS provides value to EHS professionals and their teams. This unparalleled experience and years of knowledge is embedded into the VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform to deliver best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. For more information about VelocityEHS and its full suite of award-winning EHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com