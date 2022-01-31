Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. and DTXS Auction Ltd. Execute Proposal Sheet for Stock Swap.

New York, NY, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has executed a proposal sheet (“the Proposal”) with DTXS Auction Ltd. (“DTXS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. (“Silk Road”), a Hong Kong corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



The Proposal expands on a memorandum of understanding executed between GTII and DTXS on January 10, 2021 aimed at bringing Chinese art and antiques into GTII’s evolving metaverse (the “Metaverse”). Per the Proposal, GTII shall issue 100,000 shares of its common stock to DTXS in return for 350,000 shares of Silk Road’s common stock. GTII will then determine how to best maximize shareholder value using the Silk Road stock, including distributing it as a digitized dividend to GTII shareholders.

The Proposal also reaffirms DTXS’s commitment to develop the Metaverse’s first Chinatown art district, focusing on Chinese art and antiquities, invitation-only NFT auctions, and virtual ownership of shares representing Chinese artwork and antiquities.

GTII Metaverse launch is tentatively expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022. The Company will continue to provide updates to shareholders regarding its progress when applicable.

David Reichman, GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “This agreement, similar to our agreement with Trento SpA, takes GTII to a new level in terms of our international ambitions. Having a shareholder stake in a company actively trading on the Hong Kong exchange is just another example of this team’s commitment to establishing ties to partners who complement our structure and support our business plan, wherever they are located.”

John Kam, DTXS’s Managing Member, added “This agreement takes DTXS a step towards the Metaverse with our unique endowment in Chinese antiquities and artwork and we are excited to bring such valuable antiquities and artwork to foreign people via virtual reality in order to promote our commitment to bringing ancient Chinese heirlooms to the world.”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

About DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Limited. Silk Road is Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed company with its principal business in: (i) art auctions and collection- related operations; (ii) production and sales of fine wine; and (iii) properties investment and development. Silk Road’s parent group is a privately-held conglomerate headquartered in Xian, PRC, which focuses on cultural industries, cultural heritage and museum operations, and financial investment covering cultural industries, tourism, galleries and museums, hotels, and other cultural and tourism-related real estate operations. It founded the Tang West Market Museum, which is the only privately owned “First Class State Level Museum” in the Peoples Republic of China.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800

New York, NY 10011

Info@gtii-us.com