Cardano Based GO Labs Launches GOmetalaunch as Cardano’s Pioneer Metaverse IDO Launchpad

New York, USA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOmetalaunch Utility token, $URGO Token Seed Sale will be going live on the 31st of January 2022 at 12:01 AM GMT.

GOmetalaunch, the First of its kind on the Cardano Blockchain, fully dedicated to Launching Cardano Metaverse projects and Play to Earn NFT Projects on the Cardano Blockchain.

GO labs, a group of Haskell and Cardano blockchain Developers are excited to announce GOmetalaunch, which will act as the gateway to the Metaverse on the Cardano Blockchain. The mission and vision is at ensuring that users have Pioneer access to the most sought after and most exciting new Metaverse and NFT play to earn projects being launched on the Cardano Blockchain.

The team set sights on making sure that Metaverse projects launching on the Cardano Blockchain has the full support and funding required to succeed. Furthermore, it will also integrate Metaverse projects being launched on other Blockchains in their IDO’s, such that users can also support projects on the Ethereum, Solana or Binance chains.

The Vision For The Future

The Gometalaunch team believes that metaverse is the future of the internet and human interactions, as recently seen with the three biggest companies in the world (Facebook, Microsoft and Apple) investing in the Metaverse and therefore, aims to bring people closer to the new trending world.

GOmetalaunch is offering the opportunity to be the first and earliest pioneers of the future through access to the earliest Metaverse projects that will form building blocks of The Metaverse.

GOmetalaunch

1. GO labs has made partnerships with Blockchain Industry Experts and Gurus, aiming to ensure that any project that is launched on Metalaunch has the full support needed to ensure success.

2. We also have an extensive network of Marketing experts and Executives with links to the best Influencer Marketing Network to ensure that any project applying for IDO on our platform receives the full funding needed, and the full exposure needed to get blockchain enthusiasts informed about the Metaverse projects and that they receive the full support of an extensive array of Blockchain communities needed to succeed.

3. Additionally GO Community members will be involved in the full governance process through a Tier System, to ensure that everybody has a fair opportunity and allocation to support and earn rewards and Tokens of the most sought after Metaverse projects at the cheapest rates first before it goes public.

4. GO Community members also have the opportunity to make votes as it affects key decisions regarding governance of the GOmetalaunch project.

About GOmetalaunch

GOmetalaunch is the first Cross Chain Metaverse IDO Launchpad being built on the Cardano Blockchain. Metalaunch will act as the gate way to the metaverse, offering GO Community members and Token Holders the opportunity to become the earliest and pioneer adopters of the Metaverse through exclusive Metaverse Project launches that will form the building blocks of the future of the Metaverse.

GOmetalaunch Token Sale Details:

Seed Sale Allocation: 200,000,000 $URGO Tokens

Seed Sale Price: 1 ADA = 526 $URGO Tokens

