Bond interest payment confirmed

Oslo, 31 January 2022

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (Interoil) is pleased to confirm that the company has paid interest related to its Senior Secured Callable Bond Issue 2015/2026 (ISIN NO0010729908). The amount paid was USD 978,492.83. The next interest payment is due in July 2022.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.