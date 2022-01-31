PIMCO to Give $1 Million Annually for Future Leaders Scholarship

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, is committing $1 million annually to help build the next generation of financial leaders at PIMCO and in the industry. The PIMCO Future Leaders Scholarship will award 50 scholarships of $20,000 to Black and Hispanic/Latinx students in 2022.



Scholarship recipients will be selected from undergraduate and graduate student applicants. Scholarships will be awarded to candidates who have the potential to excel as leaders and exhibit PIMCO’s CORE values of collaboration, openness, responsibility and excellence.

As part of its commitment to Inclusion & Diversity, PIMCO is introducing this Future Leaders Scholarship following the success of the 2021 PIMCO Black Scholarship, where it received a high number of extremely qualified candidates. Six applicants were awarded scholarships last year. Under this new scholarship 50 recipients will receive $20,000 each.

More information on eligibility and the application process can be found on the PIMCO website.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Lisa Papas

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 949-720-6751

Email: Lisa.Papas@pimco.com