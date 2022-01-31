Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (PSFE, BFT)

Shareholders with $200,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming February 8, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE , BFT) f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("FTAC") securities between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On March 30, 2021, Paysafe became a public entity via business combination with FTAC.

On March 30, 2021, Paysafe became a public entity via business combination with FTAC.

Then, on November 11, 2021, before the market opened, Paysafe announced that it was revising its revenue guidance for the full year 2021 downward from a range of $1,530 – $1,550 to a range of $1,470 – $1,480. Paysafe attributed the revision to “[g]ambling regulations and softness in key European markets and performance challenges impacting the Digital Wallet segment” and “[t]he modified scope and timing of new eCommerce customer agreements relative to the Company’s original expectations for these agreements.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.03 per share, or more than 40%, to close at $4.24 per share on November 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) that Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (3) that new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 8, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

