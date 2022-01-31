Yoga Pod to celebrate community at grand opening in Longmont

LONGMONT, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoga Pod, a wife-and-husband-owned, Boulder-based yoga studio, today announced the grand opening of its new Longmont location on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 2201 Ken Pratt Blvd.

“Having owned the Boulder Yoga Pod for 11 years, we have enjoyed seeing its tremendous growth. Our incredibly passionate, most experienced teachers make Yoga Pod the vibrant, unified community it is — and we want to expand our community to Longmont,” said Gerry Wienholt, co-founder of Yoga Pod. “We are excited to provide a new space for our amazing teachers to express their talent and share their passion and expertise with the Longmont community. As Longmont residents ourselves, we look forward to having a studio in our neighborhood to teach this life-changing practice.”

The grand opening event will offer two free PodFLOW community classes for all levels. The first class will be taught by Kevin Flynn, a teacher at the new Longmont location, at 12 p.m. After the first community class, the Longmont Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting. The second class will be co-taught by teachers Matt Kapinus and Rob Loud at 4 p.m. Yoga Pod members and the general public can preregister for the free classes through our app, Yoga Pod Go.

During the open house, Yoga Pod will provide refreshments, its staff will greet the community, show people around the new studio, answer questions, and help people sign up for a membership. The date of the grand opening is also the final day people can sign up and receive the discounted $89 founding membership.

For more information about the Longmont grand opening and open house event, please contact longmont@yogapod.com or visit https://yogapodboulderlongmont.com/.

About Yoga Pod

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Yoga Pod honors the 5,000-year tradition of yoga through various classes and offerings aimed at guiding members to a greater state of health, well-being and connection. Founded in 2010 and co-owned by Nicole and Gerry Wienholt, Yoga Pod offers exceptional class offerings built for all levels, from beginner to advanced, led by phenomenal, experienced and diverse teachers who incorporate richness into practice to create a vibrant yoga community where you can transform your body, elevate your mind and open your heart.

###