Alliance Memory 4GB and 8GB eMMC Solutions Simplify Designs and Save Space in Consumer, Industrial, and Networking Applications

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today introduced two new industrial-grade embedded multi-media card (eMMC) solutions. For solid-state storage in consumer, industrial, and networking applications, the 4GB ASFC4G31M-51BIN and 8GB ASFC8G31M-51BIN each integrate NAND flash memory with an eMMC controller and flash transition layer (FTL) management software in a single 11.5 mm by 13 mm 153-ball FBGA package.

The devices released today are compliant with the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 industry standard, supporting features such as boot operation, replay protected memory block (RPMB), device health report, field firmware updates, power-off notification, enhanced strobe features for faster and more reliable operation, write leveling, high-priority interrupt (HPI), secure trim/erase, and high-speed HS200 and HS400 modes. The ASFC4G31M-51BIN and ASFC8G31M-51BIN are also backwards-compatible with eMMC v4.5 and v5.0.

The eMMCs will be used in products such as smart watches, tablets, digital TVs, set-top boxes, VR and AR headsets, digital cameras, infotainment, CCTV, surveillance, automation, point-of-sale systems, and emerging embedded applications. For designers, the ASFC4G31M-51BIN and ASFC8G31M-51BIN simplify designs for fast and easy system integration in these products — speeding up product development and time to market — while saving space by eliminating the need for an external controller. In addition, the devices’ FTL software provides high reliability and stable performance with wear levelling and bad block management.

The ASFC4G31M-51BIN and ASFC8G31M-51BIN operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and offer programmable bus widths of x1, x4, and x8. The devices’ NAND memory with internal LDO can be powered with a single 3V supply voltage, while the controller can be powered by 1.8V or 3V dual supply voltages.

Samples and production quantities of the eMMCs will be available in Q1 2022, with lead times of 12 weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com .

