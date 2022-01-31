31 January 2022

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that as at 31 January 2022 its issued share capital consists of 160,979,714 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company is 160,979,714.

The above figure of 160,979,714 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

