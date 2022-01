International Petroleum Corporation Announces Results of Share Repurchase Program and Updated Share Capital

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that IPC repurchased a total of 376,907 IPC common shares (ISIN: CA46016U1084) during the period of January 24 to 28, 2022 under the previously announced share repurchase program.



The share repurchase program, announced by IPC on December 1, 2021, is being implemented in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation) and the applicable rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Stockholm and applicable Canadian and Swedish securities laws.

During the period of January 24 to 28, 2022, IPC repurchased a total of 367,185 IPC common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. All of these share repurchases were carried out by Pareto Securities AB on behalf of IPC.

For more information regarding transactions under the share repurchase program in Sweden, including aggregated volume, weighted average price per share and total transaction value for each trading day during the period of January 24 to 28, 2022, see the following link to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

During the same period, IPC purchased a total of 9,722 IPC common shares on the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. All of these share repurchases were carried out by ATB Capital Markets Inc. on behalf of IPC.

As previously announced, all common shares repurchased by IPC under the share repurchase program will be cancelled. Following the share cancellations announced on January 17, 2022, IPC cancelled a further 726,676 common shares repurchased under the share repurchase program during January 2022. As at January 31, 2022, the total number of issued and outstanding IPC common shares is 153,310,778 and IPC holds 238,685 common shares in treasury.

A full breakdown of the transactions conducted during the period of January 24 to 28, 2022 according to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation on Nasdaq Stockholm is attached to this press release. Since December 3, 2021 up to and including January 28, 2022, a total of 2,295,664 IPC common shares have been repurchased under the share repurchase program through the facilities of the TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. A maximum of 11,097,074 IPC common shares may be repurchased over the period of twelve months commencing December 3, 2021 and ending December 2, 2022, or until such earlier date as the share repurchase program is completed or terminated by IPC.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50



Or Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

This press release contains information that International Petroleum Corp. is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 17:30 CET on January 31, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: continuation of the share repurchase program, including the number of common shares to be acquired and cancelled; the ability to IPC to acquire further common shares under the share repurchase program, including the timing of any such purchases; and the return of value to IPC’s shareholders as a result of any common share repurchases.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by IPC, including expectations and assumptions concerning: prevailing commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve and contingent resource volumes; operating costs; the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions; the benefits of acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business in the jurisdictions in which IPC operates and globally; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; and the ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids successfully.

Although IPC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because IPC can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, resources, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price fluctuations; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect IPC, or its operations or financial results, are included in the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" therein), the Corporation's Annual Information Form (AIF) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information", "Reserves and Resources Advisory" and " Risk Factors" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including previous financial reports, management’s discussion and analysis and material change reports, which may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or IPC's website (www.international-petroleum.com).

Currency

All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in United States dollars, except where otherwise noted. References herein to USD mean United States dollars. References herein to CAD mean Canadian dollars.

