TP ICAP Midcap initiates coverage of Global Bioenergies share

Evry, 31 January 2022: TP ICAP Midcap has initiated coverage of the Global Bioenergies share (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) and today publishes a detailed analysis for its clients describing the Group’s business strategy and outlook.

TP ICAP Midcap, a leading European stock market player is the specialist division in the small and mid-cap segment of TP ICAP Group PLC, one of the world leaders in brokerage activities listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Samuel Dubruque, Chief Financial Officer of Global Bioenergies, said: “Global Bioenergies aims to impact two strong and firmly established trends: naturalness in cosmetics and decarbonisation of air transport. TP ICAP Midcap analyses the outlook in detail for both of these trends fuelled by our historical isobutene bioproduction process. TP ICAP Midcap’s coverage of the ALGBE share will significantly increase our company’s visibility among the institutional investor community in Europe and the United Kingdom.”

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies has developed a process to convert plant-derived resources into a family of compounds used in the cosmetics industry as well as the energy and materials sectors. In 2021, the Group entered the market with the launch of LAST®, its own make-up brand with formulas based on a key ingredient produced via its technology. The Company is constantly seeking to enhance the performance of its process while gradually ramping up production capacities in order to supply ingredients to major cosmetics manufacturers, thereby promoting naturalness in the industry whilst improving its carbon footprint. Some of these compounds can also be used to produce renewable plastics, rubbers and paints. Lastly, Global Bioenergies is also aiming to reduce CO 2 emissions in the aviation sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 – ALGBE).

