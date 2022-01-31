English French

Paris, January 31st, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 24 to January 28, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 24 to January 28, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 24/01/2022 FR0000125486 102421 95,7258 XPAR VINCI 24/01/2022 FR0000125486 39286 95,6755 CEUX VINCI 24/01/2022 FR0000125486 7738 95,6718 TQEX VINCI 24/01/2022 FR0000125486 7392 95,6745 AQEU VINCI 25/01/2022 FR0000125486 107636 95,8803 XPAR VINCI 25/01/2022 FR0000125486 40333 95,8547 CEUX VINCI 25/01/2022 FR0000125486 7383 95,8460 TQEX VINCI 25/01/2022 FR0000125486 7648 95,8614 AQEU VINCI 26/01/2022 FR0000125486 50849 97,0863 XPAR VINCI 26/01/2022 FR0000125486 19151 97,1070 CEUX VINCI 27/01/2022 FR0000125486 57413 97,1154 XPAR VINCI 27/01/2022 FR0000125486 25225 97,1976 CEUX VINCI 27/01/2022 FR0000125486 4099 97,1724 TQEX VINCI 27/01/2022 FR0000125486 4079 97,2063 AQEU VINCI 28/01/2022 FR0000125486 58618 96,2857 XPAR VINCI 28/01/2022 FR0000125486 27645 96,2645 CEUX VINCI 28/01/2022 FR0000125486 4278 96,2816 TQEX VINCI 28/01/2022 FR0000125486 4214 96,2750 AQEU TOTAL 575 408 96,2435

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

