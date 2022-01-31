Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 24 to January 28, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

               Paris, January 31st, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 24 to January 28, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 24 to January 28, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI24/01/2022FR000012548610242195,7258XPAR
VINCI24/01/2022FR00001254863928695,6755CEUX
VINCI24/01/2022FR0000125486773895,6718TQEX
VINCI24/01/2022FR0000125486739295,6745AQEU
VINCI25/01/2022FR000012548610763695,8803XPAR
VINCI25/01/2022FR00001254864033395,8547CEUX
VINCI25/01/2022FR0000125486738395,8460TQEX
VINCI25/01/2022FR0000125486764895,8614AQEU
VINCI26/01/2022FR00001254865084997,0863XPAR
VINCI26/01/2022FR00001254861915197,1070CEUX
VINCI27/01/2022FR00001254865741397,1154XPAR
VINCI27/01/2022FR00001254862522597,1976CEUX
VINCI27/01/2022FR0000125486409997,1724TQEX
VINCI27/01/2022FR0000125486407997,2063AQEU
VINCI28/01/2022FR00001254865861896,2857XPAR
VINCI28/01/2022FR00001254862764596,2645CEUX
VINCI28/01/2022FR0000125486427896,2816TQEX
VINCI28/01/2022FR0000125486421496,2750AQEU
      
  TOTAL575 40896,2435 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NATIXIS- du 24Jan-28Jan 2022 vGB