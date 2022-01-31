Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG


Luxembourg, 31st January 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 24th JANUARY 2022 TO 28th JANUARY 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
24/01/20225259.34 882Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
25/01/20222 6259.2524 281Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
26/01/20221 1509.2510 637Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
27/01/2022-----
28/01/2022-----
Total4 300-39 801--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu

