D-Wave Joins the Hudson Institute's Quantum Alliance Initiative

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-Wave Government Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only company developing both annealing and gate-model quantum computers, today announced they have joined Hudson Institute’s Quantum Alliance Initiative (QAI), a consortium of companies, institutions, and universities whose mission is to raise awareness and develop policies that promote the critical importance of U.S. leadership in quantum technology.



The collaboration between the two organizations is a natural next step for D-Wave, which is well-known for developing the world’s first commercial quantum computer and continues to encourage practical quantum computing use cases among enterprise, academic, and government customers. As the only quantum computing company developing both annealing and gate-model quantum computers, D-Wave offers a unique perspective on the importance of inclusive policies that allow for access across quantum technologies.

D-Wave continues to be a leader in quantum policy thought leadership, working to expand accessibility to the technology, educate on different capabilities for technological advancements, promote workforce development to address the industry talent gap, and foster public-private partnerships aimed at solving key public sector needs. By joining the Hudson Institute’s QAI, the company will connect with a consortium whose mission is to raise public awareness among global governments to promote quantum policies and government programs which support and foster a robust quantum industry.

"We are delighted to have D-Wave join us as our newest sponsoring member of the Quantum Alliance Initiative," says the Hudson Institute program's director Arthur Herman, "D-Wave was one of the earliest pioneers in bringing quantum-based technology directly into the mainstream commercial sector. Quantum information science will dominate the 21st century; we at QAI are happy to have D-Wave joining us in helping to shape that future."

D-Wave’s mission has always been centered on practical quantum computing and building technology that businesses, governments, universities, and other organizations across the globe can harness to create real-world value and impact, today. Joining QAI’s impressive international quantum community will allow the company to continue championing policies that will further quantum computing’s development, progress, and future on an international political stage.

“D-Wave is proud to join the other members of the Quantum Alliance Initiative in fostering an increased understanding of current quantum capabilities and to support policy initiatives for the industry,” said Allison Schwartz, Vice President, Global Government Relations & Public Affairs at D-Wave. “QAI has worked with global policy makers to increase quantum education, promote use of the technology, and showcase viable use cases today and in the future. Through this relationship, D-Wave will add to the discussions around quantum policy initiatives and contribute to an expanded global understanding of the industry and technology capabilities.”

