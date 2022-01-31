Pure Culture Beauty Announces Nationwide Retail Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pure Culture Beauty, a skincare brand that is revolutionizing the beauty industry by providing scientifically proven custom skincare solutions to all consumers, enters a retail partnership with Target in over 1,700 stores and online. Pure Culture believes omnichannel retail is the key to a successful brand and this launch supports that belief by creating a successful, scalable retail model for customized products.



Pure Culture Beauty’s full suite of products – custom serum, moisturizer, and cleanser – will be available at Target. Consumers will have the opportunity to purchase the At-Home Skin Test, which tests users’ skin barrier and condition, in stores or online and Pure Culture’s custom products will be delivered straight to their homes.

“Our products are customized in a way that previously didn’t exist in skincare, and, with this launch, Pure Culture will be the only brand bringing truly customized offerings to the omnichannel market in the U.S.” said Joy Chen, co-founder and CEO.

This launch will also help Pure Culture to achieve its core mission of limiting waste within the beauty industry through a customized approach. Bringing custom beauty to retail will ensure there’s less product sitting on retail shelves, in addition to taking the guesswork out of skincare by providing consumers with products that are customized for them to meet their unique skin goals – limiting the trial-and-error process that consumers typically go through to find the right products. Pure Culture’s ingredients are ethically sourced, clean, and sustainable.

About Pure Culture Beauty

At Pure Culture Beauty, we deliver pure products for the culture of your skin. Our company, founded by Joy Chen and Victor Casale, was launched with a bold vision for the beauty industry: to deliver personalized skincare products that are just right for you. Using the results of our Skin Profile Analysis and At-Home Skin Tests, we deliver customized solutions straight to your doorstep. Our gender-neutral products were designed to work as a system, formulated with clean, active ingredients to enhance your skin’s overall health. So, as your skin changes, so do the products we make for you. Pure Culture is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

