Plant-Based Pioneer Lumi Foods (formerly Blue Heron Creamery) Announces $10.8M Development and Distribution Co-Investment Alongside New Woman-Led C-Suite

Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver-based vegan cheese maker Blue Heron Creamery Ltd. and its parent company, Lumi Foods, are celebrating the new year with a major announcement that positions the company at the forefront of plant-based protein research, development and manufacturing in Canada.

In collaboration with Protein Industries Canada (PIC) — an industry-led, not-for-profit organization created to position Canada as a global source of high-quality plant protein and plant-based co-products — Lumi Foods has secured $4M in direct federal funding and has co-invested in a $10.8M project valuation with its consortium partners, Save On Foods and Winecrush Technology. The consortium partners will leverage Lumi Foods’ cultured cheesemaking methods and Winecrush Technology’s winemaking derivatives to create a new line of plant-based cheeses made from Canadian-grown crops. The new products will be built out for distribution into 260+ Save On Foods locations in Canada.

“This opportunity allows us to fully embrace the work of a decade,” CEO and co-founder of Lumi Foods Karen McAthy says. “With this funding, we can further develop and advance plant-based and animal-free dairy alternatives, and importantly, do so on an expedited timeline while working with Canadian-grown ingredients and solutions. Just like goat, sheep and cow cheeses have different flavours and textures, so do different oats, legumes, and pulses. As a consortium, Winecrush Technologies, Save On Foods, and Lumi Foods aim to create a new vegan cheese culture for all Canadians.”

Lumi Foods’ legacy vegan cheese brand, Blue Heron Creamery, is currently available in the deli section of the Save On Foods family of stores with three products: Herb & Garlic, The Crown, and Le Bleuet Cumulus.

Blue Heron Creamery was co-founded by McAthy, when the then-executive-chef-turned-author was conducting research for her first book, The Art of Plantbased Cheesemaking (2017). Investigative by nature, McAthy took a deep dive into traditional dairy cheesemaking history and methodology, eventually applying that foundational knowledge to the production of microbially fermented, plant-based, artisan cheeses sold from a storefront on Vancouver’s eclectic Main Street. Today, Blue Heron Creamery is the foundation of the Lumi Foods brand.

To steer Lumi Foods’ transition from artisanal plant-based trailblazer to national industry leader, the company will continue to be helmed by McAthy as CEO, with the addition of incoming President Livleen Veslemes (CPA, CMA) and Chief Financial Officer Jenn Hepburn (CPA, CMA).

In addition, Lumi Foods’ new, 7000-square-foot production plant in the Campbell Heights neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C. will allow the company to expand its manufacturing capacity by a factor of more than 10.



ABOUT LUMI FOODS

Vancouver-based Lumi Foods (formerly Blue Heron Creamery) is on a mission to accelerate humanity’s transition to an animal-free food system by inspiring consumers to reimagine dairy, starting with cheese. Lumi uses traditional cheesemaking methods powered by scientific innovation to elevate the taste, texture, aroma, and performance of plant-based cheeses. Lumi develops and produces better, kinder dairy-alternative products from a wide variety of sustainable plant materials using emerging food technology and strategic partnerships to advance its mission.

