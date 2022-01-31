Corcoran Global Living Wins 2021 Best Website Award from Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate recently premiered the 2021 LRE® Virtual Awards Celebration, and Corcoran Global Living received the Best Website award. Now in its 14th year, the LRE® awards are a prestigious acknowledgement of excellence and distinction in the industry, and this year’s virtual format opened the celebration to everyone.

“Corcoran Global Living wins Best Website because it’s simply gorgeous and packed with functionality and useful information for both buyers and sellers. The property search is simple and intuitive but contains a lot more complex search options for those that need it. Property details are clean, gorgeous and intuitive to navigate. You can search agents by language, designations, or office and so much more,” commented Michael Edlund, Vice President of Interactive Media at Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate.

According to Edlund, the website’s community information is cleanly organized, easily navigated and really well written. Additionally, he gave kudos to Corcoran Global Living for doing a great job promoting their affiliation with Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate.

“In the current climate, now more than ever, it is imperative to stay not just on top, but well ahead of the market in terms of demographics, trends, and all the information needed by our clients, our colleagues and even our competitors, especially in the luxury market arena,” remarked Melody Foster, Chief Experience Office for Corcoran Global Living. “Equally important is the navigability throughout the website, and we constantly strive to advance that as well.”

Tracing its beginnings back to 1986, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate has spent 30 years innovating and building relationships in the worldwide field of luxury real estate. With over 130,000 members and properties in over 70 countries, the reach of the network will continue to grow and serve its members with acuity and vision.

To see the full list of award nominations and awards, please visit Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Announces 2021 Award Nominees

Recognized for specialization in serving an affluent clientele in some of the most upscale communities across Nevada, California and Ohio, Corcoran Global Living is an exclusive Board of Regents member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for San Francisco, East Bay, North Bay and Silicon Valley in Northern California; Manhattan Beach/Long Beach in the Los Angeles area and San Diego, Orange and San Bernardino counties in Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Greater Columbus area of Ohio. Each Regent represents a defined territory, serving as a leading authority in their region with an exclusive network of the world’s most elite luxury real estate professionals.

About LuxuryRealEstate.com

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate’s global network is showcased on LuxuryRealEstate.com, the No.1 portal for luxury properties online, presenting more multi-million-dollar estates than any near-peer. Frequently distinguished as a leader in the industry, the company has been recognized by Forbes, the Inc. 5000 List and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, they have been honored by The Webby Awards, ADDY Awards and named ‘Best Real Estate Website’ in the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition Awards and ‘Outstanding Website’ in the 2018 WebAwards by the Web Marketing Association.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada, and Central Ohio markets with more than 70 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with nearly 2,600 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $10 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio, and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

