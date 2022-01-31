Airius launches new BACnet MS/TP fan controller, empowering users to achieve operational excellence, save money and improve building comfort

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airius, a Colorado-based technology company focused on air movement and indoor air quality, today announced the release of its new BACnet MS/TP destratification fan controller during the 2022 AHR Expo.

“Do you struggle with controlling your building? With our BACnet fan control integrated into your network, you can take better control of your building’s stratification issues, save money and improve building comfort by achieving the operational excellence you desire,” said Christian Avedon, Airius’ director of Sales & Marketing. “By providing improved control and monitoring, our new fan controller empowers you to command your facilities and provide a more consistent and comfortable environment.”

The destratification fan controller provides individual Airius fan control and status integration over the BACnet MS/TP network. Up to 63 fans can be connected per MS/TP network, and multiple networks can be created for integration of hundreds of fans. The new controller is easy to configure and install, with no software needed, enabling building owners and facility managers to monitor their Airius fan system, reduce their energy consumption and improve the comfort of their buildings.

Additional features of the new controller include the following:

— On/off, fan speed control and revolutions-per-minute (RPM) monitoring.

— Compatibility with electronically commutated (EC) motors.

— UL-accepted for use in plenum, NEMA 1 enclosed housing.

— Easy system addressing and baud rate changes through dual inline package (DIP) switch settings.

For more information or to download the fan controller data sheet, visit airiusfans.com.

About Airius

Airius is a family-owned, Colorado-based technology company focused on air movement and air purification products to manage indoor air quality. The company’s products are found in all types of commercial buildings, from factories and warehouses to office buildings, schools, grocery stores and retail facilities. Airius technology helps control room temperature by creating an optimized balance of air circulation. Additionally, Airius can now clean indoor air, improving the comfort and safety of the air for the people in the building and lowering energy costs. Our mission is to bring comfort, clean air and HVAC energy savings to everyone. Airius product lines are proudly engineered, manufactured and assembled in the USA and sold worldwide. Airius provides strong value to our customers with international sales and support with facilities in the UK and Australia, allowing for rapid deployment and service anywhere in the world.

###