Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 31 January 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 24 and 28 January 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-janv-22 FR0013153541 11 694 19,5494 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-janv-22 FR0013153541 7 453 19,5530 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-janv-22 FR0013153541 1 954 19,5482 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 24-janv-22 FR0013153541 3 606 19,5534 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-janv-22 FR0013153541 12 866 19,6706 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-janv-22 FR0013153541 8 248 19,6619 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-janv-22 FR0013153541 2 113 19,6682 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 25-janv-22 FR0013153541 3 745 19,6647 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-janv-22 FR0013153541 13 458 20,1391 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-janv-22 FR0013153541 9 030 20,1575 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-janv-22 FR0013153541 2 123 20,1667 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 26-janv-22 FR0013153541 3 678 20,1661 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-janv-22 FR0013153541 13 456 19,9359 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-janv-22 FR0013153541 9 028 19,9704 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-janv-22 FR0013153541 2 260 19,9700 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 27-janv-22 FR0013153541 3 993 19,9480 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-janv-22 FR0013153541 12 208 20,1547 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-janv-22 FR0013153541 9 160 20,1002 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-janv-22 FR0013153541 2 265 20,0888 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 28-janv-22 FR0013153541 4 174 20,0820 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

