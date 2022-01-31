Teck’s Q4 2021 Financial Results and Investors’ Conference Call February 24, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 before market open.



The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 earnings results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2217 or toll free 800.806.5484, quote 7131382 if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Teck's website at www.teck.com.

The recording of the live audio webcast will be available from 3:00 p.m. Pacific time February 24, 2022 on Teck’s website at www.teck.com.

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

