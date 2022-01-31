Judicate West Bolsters Los Angeles Neutral Line-Up With District Court Judge Margaret M. Morrow

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes retired U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Judge Margaret M. Morrow to its exclusive roster of neutrals. She is based in the downtown Los Angeles office and is available for mediations, arbitrations and private judging assignments nationwide.



“Few people have the resume that Judge Morrow does. As a litigator and judicial officer, her deep legal experience reaches to almost every facet of law. With her leadership experience through the California State Bar and the Los Angeles County Bar Association and as CEO of Public Counsel, Judge Morrow has engaged and managed hundreds of attorneys and driven issues to resolution with class, fairness, intelligence and integrity. She sets the bar incredibly high for what women professionals can achieve, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to work with her in this next stage of her journey,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.

With nearly five decades of combined legal experience, Judge Morrow has tried and presided over hundreds of civil litigation trials, in areas such as business disputes, class actions, trademarks, copyrights, patents, employment law, civil rights, and insurance. Appointed by then-President Bill Clinton, she served on the district court for a total of 18 years before retiring in 2016 to serve as president and CEO of Public Counsel, the nation’s largest provider of pro bono legal services. Prior to her bench appointment, she spent 24 years in private practice, trying cases and leading a successful appellate litigation practice for more than 13 years.

Judge Morrow has been active in the legal community throughout her career, headlined by serving as the first woman president of the State Bar of California in 1993. She has served on the boards of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers (ABTL), Constitutional Rights Foundation, Public Counsel, the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law and the Inner City Law Center, as well as on the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Litigation Section Executive Committee. Judge Morrow also served on the commission charged with drafting an Ethics Code for the Los Angeles City Government and the Public Commission on Los Angeles County Government from 1989-1990.

Judge Morrow has received numerous awards, including the ”Outstanding Jurist Award” and the “Shattuck-Price Award” from the Los Angeles County Bar Association, the “Bernard E. Witkin Amicus Curiae Award” from the Judicial Council of California and the “Maynard Toll Award” from the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles, which honors a commitment to public service and legal support for low-income individuals. She earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School (1974) and her B.A. from Bryn Mawr College (1971), where she serves on the school’s board of trustees.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus full-time attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

