AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. (AGSO) CEO Alex Majalca Jr Interview with OAG Consulting

Tucson, Arizona, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly traded AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: AGSO) ("AgriSolar") operating as a down-stream energy and transportation holding company through its subsidiaries, released Saturday's recording between AgriSolar Solutions, Inc. CEO Alex Majalca Jr and Josh Miller with OAG Consulting.

Investors expressed interest and submitted questions via social media which sparked a Q&A between Alex Majalca Jr and Josh Miller with OAG Consulting. Alex Majalca Jr. Titan NRG ’s President and CEO said "There has been interest in getting this done for some time and schedules finally allowed it to happen. We plan on doing a follow-up interview after the merger is completed. I'd also like to thank Josh with OAG Consulting for conducting the interview and helping with investor awareness”.

Josh Miller with OAG Consulting said “I genuinely appreciate the opportunity to sit down with Alex and get a deep dive into what makes Titan NRG unique, I look forward to their continued growth and success”

The interview is hosted on YouTube and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/3X3dPJ9lqVM

About Titan NRG Inc.:

Titan NRG is a holding company that operates as a downstream energy and transportation company through its subsidiaries. NRG Dynamics currently has 25+ transports operating in 9 states. APE Fuels offers retail and commercial propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks and 2500+ customers. Vespene with wholesale purchasing and sales of LPG products. NRG Rail has a long-term lease on a new 18 car rail facility in Tucson with approved 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage.

We're focused on vertical integration while expanding our operations to cover everything from the refinery to retail. This business model is a win for our customers, company, and shareholders. Additionally, this model can be replicated in other regions.

