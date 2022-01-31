UPP Olaines OÜ consolidated unaudited financial results for Q4 and 12 months of 2021

﻿Financial commentary for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2021

Net rental income was 613 708 euros in 4Q 2021 (657 849 euros in 4Q 2020) and 2 478 829 euros for the twelve months of 2021 (2 637 007 euros for 12 months of 2020). Operating income was 582 177 euros in 4Q 2021 (618 950 euros in 4Q 2020) and 2 275 598 euros for the twelve months of 2021 (2 482 439 euros for 12 months of 2020). Net income was 335 878 euros in 4Q 2021 (251 417 euros in 4Q 2020) and 1 286 634 euros for the twelve months of 2021 (1 370 964 euros for 12 months 2020).

Decrease in Net rental income in 4Q was due to property repairs and investments the Group has undertaken in Olaines Logistics Park. The Group also incurred a loss in income due to lesse change and the related repair works in 1Q, which had impact on Net rental income for 2021. In 3Q the Group incurrued an energy efficiency fee which had further impact on the Operating income for 2021. The general and administrative expenses were in line with expectations for 2021 and have had no impact on Group’s financial results. Decrease in Net income is due to aforementioned factors. Overall the Group’s financial results are in line with management expectations.

There were no extraordinary expenses or events during the reporting period, other than the aforementioned energy efficiency fee. Apart from energy efficiency and green energy investments that the Group is planning for 2022, the management is not aware of any circumstances that could severely impact the Group’s financial results in 2022 as of the reporting date.

Key indicators of financial performance and position for 12 months 2021

(in EUR)4Q 20214Q 202012 months 202112 months 2020
Net rental income613 708657 8492 478 8292 637 007
Operating income582 177618 9502 275 5982 482 439
Net income335 878251 4171 286 6341 370 964


(in EUR)  31.12.202131.12.2020
Investment property  31 320 00030 909 000
Interest-bearing loans  26 358 36127 428 630
Interest-bearing loans less shareholder’s loan  23 416 33324 480 330


 12 months 202112 months 2020
Net profit margin, % (Net income / Net rental income)51.9%52.0%
ROA (Net income / Average fixed assets)4.10%4.44%
Debt-to-EBITDA (Interest-bearing loans less shareholder’s loan / Operating income)10.310.3
LTV (Interest-bearing loans less shareholder’s loan / Investment property)74.8%79.2%
DSCR (Operating income / Loan principal and interest payments on interest-bearing loans)1.1 1.1


Management board and supervisory board

The management board of UPP Olaines OÜ has one member: Marko Tali, the chairman of the board. The management board of Olaines Logistics SIA has also one member: Siim Sild, chairman of the board.

The supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ has three members: Mart Tooming, Tarmo Rooteman, Hallar Loogma.

No remuneration or other benefits have been allotted to the members of the management board and supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ. The member of board of Olaines Logistics SIA receives remuneration according to Latvian legislation.

There are no employees in the company besides the members of the management and supervisory board.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

(in EUR)Note4Q 20214Q 202012 months 202112 months 2020
Net rental income4613 708657 849 2 478 2852 637 007
Other revenues 005440
Net rental income 613 708657 948 2 478 8292 637 007
      
General and administrative expenses (31 531) (38 899)(153 516)(154 568)
Other operating expenses 00(49 715)0
Operating income 582 177618 9502 275 5982 482 439
      
Financial income / (cost)   (246 299) (367 533)(988 964)(1 111 475)
Profit before income tax 335 878251 417 1 286 6341 370 964
Income tax 0000
Net income 335 878251 417 1 286 6341 370 964
      
Total comprehensive income for the period 335 878251 4171 286 6341 370 964


Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

(in EUR)Note31.12.202131.12.2020
Cash and cash equivalents 722 947676 373
Trade and ohter receivables 280 124171 124
Total current assets 1 003 071847 497
    
Investment property 31 320 00030 909 000
Total non-current assets 31 320 00030 909 000
TOTAL ASSETS 32 323 07131 756 497
    
Trade and ohter payables 556 956369 527
Financial derivatives 162 078363 979
Loans and borrowings523 416 3331 064 004
Total current liabilities 24 135 367 1 797 510
    
Loans and borrowings52 942 02826 364 633
Total non-current liabilities 2 942 02826 364 633
TOTAL LIABILITIES 27 077 39528 251 136
    
Share capital 2 5002 500
Retained earnings 5 243 1763 591 861
TOTAL EQUITY 5 245 6763 594 361
    
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 32 323 07131 756 497


