SoccerPlayer.Cards, powered by NiFTii, confirms $500 purchase of NiFTii cards from a Public Company.

Irvine, California, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 31st, 2022, Powerdyne International, Inc. (the “Company”), a US Public Company, purchased $500 of Matthew Wahl’s SoccerPlayer.Cards NiFTii’s because the Company’s directors want help out a young up-and-coming soccer player. They believe that Matthew Wahl has star potential and expect that his NiFTii’s will substantially increase in value.



US GAAP:

Under ASC 350 Intangibles – Goodwill and Other, the NiFTii’s will be recorded at cost then marked to market on a quarterly basis and subject to impairment analysis. Accounting policies would be determined by management. For public companies, the Company’s auditor would require to agree with the companies’ accounting policies this is not an opinion and in no way can be relied upon. However, Elon Musk through his public company Tesla, Inc. has accounted for its Bitcoin (BTC) purchases in this manner.

IRS Regulations:

IRS Section 197 Intangibles are generally amortized over 15 years. Please consult your tax accountant to determine the tax treatment for NiFTis, as this press release is not a tax opinion or tax advice.

The entities purchasing NiFTii’s receive an intangible asset to record on their balance sheets and an intangible for tax purposes where they able to deduct the value of the asset over 15 years.

NiFTii has 10,101 cards available for purchase for a total current value of $89,232.63 .

About NiFTii :

NiFTii is the brand engine behind all of the various “Front Doors” which allows anyone from professional influencers to amateurs to create and sell NiFTii cards and provides a platform for consumers to purchase and eventually sell or trade their NiFTii cards.

About SoccerPlayer.Cards :

SoccerPlayer.Cards is a funding platform for amateur soccer / futbol players that allow players, teams, trainers, agents and clubs to fund their soccer experience using NiFTii’s backend NFT and Blockchain technology. Sign up, create cards, sell them, earn money. It’s that easy.

