AMC Networks and Comcast Reach New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks and Comcast Cable today announced a new multi-year distribution agreement that includes continued carriage of AMC Networks’ linear networks and expanded availability of its targeted streaming services to Xfinity TV, broadband and XClass customers. The agreement also continues the companies’ relationship around AMC+, the premium streaming bundle focused on high-quality original scripted programming that was first launched to Xfinity customers in the summer of 2020 and has grown rapidly since.



“We are excited to continue and also expand our longstanding partnership with Comcast through a new agreement that includes not only continued carriage of our cable networks, but also our fast-growing targeted streaming services including AMC+, which was made available first to Xfinity customers,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “2022 will be the biggest year of original programming in our company’s history, and Comcast’s Xfinity customers will have a front row seat for every second of it.”

“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with AMC Networks and are thrilled to continue it to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content, including their growing library of original programming, across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Propositions, Comcast Cable.

Xfinity delivers all the best live, on demand and streaming entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices, all accessible and discoverable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote. X1 and Flex customers can access AMC Networks’ programming by saying the name of a channel (like “AMC” “BBC America” or “WE tv” or streaming services like “AMC+) in the voice remote, or by saying the name of a desired title from the AMC Networks’ cable channels or streaming services.

2022 will be the biggest year of original programming ever for AMC Networks, with final seasons of the popular and critically acclaimed series The Walking Dead – the highest-rated series in the history of cable television – Killing Eve and Better Call Saul. The year will also feature a wide array of new series including the gritty courtroom drama 61st Street, Dark Winds, Tales of the Walking Dead, Moonhaven and the first two series in an Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

ABOUT AMC NETWORKS:

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

ABOUT COMCAST:

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts:

AMC Networks

Media Contact: Georgia Juvelis, Georgia.Juvelis@amcnetworks.com

Media Contact: Jim Maiella, Jim.Maiella@amcnetworks.com

Investor Contact: Nicholas Seibert, Nicholas.Seibert@amcnetworks.com

Comcast

John Demming, John_Demming@comcast.com

Jenni Moyer, Jenni_Moyer@comcast.com