3 Monkeys Inflatables Expanding Water Slide Rentals Offerings In 2022

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Monkeys Inflatables, renowned party supplies, and inflatables company, is set to expand its Water Slide Rentals offerings in 2022 for the benefit of residents in Central PA and MD areas.

The company was founded 13 years ago with the intention of offering superior quality party supplies and inflatables to people of the region. Since then it has consistently raised its games with a wide range of options including water slides that are perfect for different types of parties. In fact, they have already made their mark with kids’ events, corporate get-togethers, family gatherings, church and community functions, and so much more.



3 Monkeys Inflatables offers Water Slide Rentals

Those looking for a wide range of Party Rentals find everything they want in one place at 3 Monkeys Inflatables. From water slides to bounce houses, obstacle courses to giant games; there is something for all types of parties in its expansive collection. Clients also trust the rentals offered by the company because they are quality checked and safety inspected. It offers them much-needed peace of mind knowing their parties will be fun and safe.

With its years of experience in the field, 3 Monkeys Inflatables understands that all clients have their specific requirements from the rentals for their events. Its solid customer support means clients’ unique needs are taken into account before they are offered solutions that are best suited for their parties and budgets too. In fact, the process for choosing rental options and ordering is extremely simple and seamless on its website.

Interested customers can go through different collections including Water Slide Rentals to find exactly what they are looking for without wasting any time. They will also be pleased to note that the professionals working with 3 Monkeys Inflatables are highly skilled, trained, and experienced. They are equipped with state-of-the-art tools to ensure that every installation task is carried out safely and without causing any inconvenience to customers.

Some of the fun and thrilling options in the Water Slide Rentals collection at 3 Monkeys Inflatables include:

27 feet Lava water slide can be rented for $699.00 while Twin falls 22 feet curved water slide is a fun option for $569.00.

22 feet tropical slide is also a popular choice for $569.00 and 20 Feet caustic water slide for a party costs $479.00.

Rockin Rapids 19 feet water slide is a smart option for just $419.00.

Customers can also get their hands on Splash Down Waterslide for $369.00.

3 Monkeys Inflatables makes it easier for customers to make discerning choices by offering them information about each of its supplies including their dimensions. And now with new water slide offerings in 2022, people of the area can make a bigger splash at their next party.

About 3 Monkeys Inflatables

3 Monkeys Inflatables offers bounce house and party rentals to York, Lancaster, Harrisburg, Hershey, and surrounding cities and areas. The company is currently serving customers in Central Pennsylvania and Maryland. They have been catering to a wide range of events including church events, corporate events, field days, college and school events, birthday parties, and many more for over 13 years now.

