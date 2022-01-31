GNA Welcomes Six New Partners to Lead the Firm’s Clean Transportation, Energy, Creative and Event Production Divisions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstein, Neandross and Associates (GNA), the nation’s leading firm for clean transportation consulting, marketing and communications, and event production has elevated six of its top division leaders to partners in the firm. Karen Mann, Patrick Couch, Tony Quist, Sarah Gallagher, Joe Annotti, and JoAnne Golden have grown to be a core part of GNA’s management team who collectively lead a staff of more than 70 employees working to build the market for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation.

“GNA could not be more thrilled to welcome these six leaders as partners as we continue to work to meet the increasing needs of our clients in this rapidly accelerating industry,” said Erik Neandross, GNA’s chief executive officer. “There has never been a more critical time for businesses to prioritize initiatives that can help reduce climate impacts and improve air quality, and we are very fortunate to have this group of extremely talented individuals to share the increased responsibilities of the growing firm.”

GNA was founded in 1993 by Cliff Gladstein, one of the nation’s foremost sustainable transportation leaders. Over the past 28 years, the company has managed the design and development of more clean fleet deployment projects than any other firm in North America, as well as facilitated the development of some of the largest alternative fuel corridors in the world. In addition to its leading consulting practice, GNA operates a full-service creative services group to provide expert marketing and communications services to its clients in the clean transportation space, and it produces industry-leading educational events and tradeshows, including its flagship event, the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

“The industry has come a long way since the company was founded, and it’s been extremely gratifying to see our firm play such a significant role in the advancement of clean transportation over the last three decades,” said Cliff Gladstein, GNA’s founding president. “These six new GNA partners, all of whom have been crucial to solidifying GNA's leadership in the industry, will help ensure that the firm will continue to deliver superior results for our clients as they spearhead the transition to a cleaner and healthier tomorrow."

Karen Mann, who joined GNA in 1999, built GNA’s grant writing practice which has helped clients secure more than $900 million in grant funding and incentives to maximize the financial benefits of advanced transportation technologies and clean fuels. Under Mann’s leadership, her team also helps clients navigate regulatory and legislative initiatives that impact transportation technology providers and fleet operators. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Mann offers unmatched advanced transportation market insight to clients who need to gain an understanding of today’s market challenges, opportunities, and forward growth curves.

Patrick Couch, who joined GNA in 2011, leads GNA’s clean fleet strategy practice and has nearly 20 years of experience assessing and implementing low- and zero-emission clean energy projects in a broad range of mobile source sectors. Couch is a recognized expert in clean transportation in the goods movement sector, working with fleets, policymakers, regulators, and other stakeholders to develop and implement successful clean transportation programs. In addition to authoring numerous studies on advanced transportation technologies, Couch launched GNA’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Practice that manages more electric fuel supply equipment (FSE) than any other LCFS service provider under CARB’s program.

Tony Quist joined GNA in 2011 to help launch Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo. He has since spent the last decade growing it into North America’s largest and most important advanced transportation technology and clean fleet conference and exposition. Quist has more than 25 years of event industry experience developing sponsorship sales programs for large-scale tradeshows and conferences spanning the transportation, energy, technology, first responder, recreational sports, aviation, mixed-use development, and publishing industries.

Sarah Gallagher, who joined GNA in 2012, led the launch of the company’s creative division — a full-service in-house agency that supports clean transportation and energy stakeholders in developing marketing strategies, building brand awareness, influencing key decisionmakers, and developing outreach campaigns that result in tangible change. Her team also created Advanced Clean Tech News, an online media publication spotlighting the trends driving the future of commercial transportation. Gallagher has nearly 20 years of experience developing communications strategies for both small businesses and globally recognized brands spanning the transportation, energy, and financial sectors.

Joe Annotti, who joined GNA in 2013, leverages his former leadership experience at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to support clients seeking public affairs and policy guidance in the environmental arena, as well as assistance seeking out and securing public funding to support clean transportation technology development and deployment. He oversees a diverse team of program management, policy, and incentive specialists who drive innovative projects forward across the clean transportation industry. Annotti has also led the growth of GNA’s Funding 360 Program, which offers clients a comprehensive suite of grant tracking, writing, and management services.

JoAnne Golden, who joined GNA in 2015, is a recognized expert in transportation electrification and is well known for developing and implementing innovative, multi-stakeholder projects and initiatives that push the boundaries of what is possible. Her team of policy, funding, and industry experts help clients develop strategies and implement solutions for electric vehicles across weight classes. Golden brings a mastery of public policy, domain knowledge, and deep relationships to bear for her clients to enable project success.

“Each of GNA’s six new partners has made significant contributions to drive the growth and success of our firm,” said Sean Turner, GNA’s chief operating officer. “Beyond helping GNA secure opportunities to work with the foremost leaders in sustainable transportation and continue to expand our client roster, each of these individuals has been instrumental in helping us recruit and mentor our rapidly growing staff, which is a foundational issue for a professional services company like GNA. We are very excited to bring these six on board as partners and eager to see what comes next.”

About Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA) www.gladstein.org

