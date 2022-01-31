Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 4 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 21/1/2022 58,003 569.80 33,049,978 Monday, 24 January 2022 5,035 539.45 2,716,131 Tuesday, 25 January 2022 5,579 542.69 3,027,668 Wednesday, 26 January 2022 0 - - Thursday, 27 January 2022 5,792 555.98 3,220,236 Friday, 28 January 2022 5,414 550.68 2,981,382 In the period 24/1/2022 - 28/1/2022 21,820 547.45 11,945,416 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 28/1/2022 79,823 563.69 44,995,394 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,600,547 treasury shares corresponding to 6.28% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

