Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 4 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 21/1/2022
|58,003
|569.80
|33,049,978
|Monday, 24 January 2022
|5,035
|539.45
|2,716,131
|Tuesday, 25 January 2022
|5,579
|542.69
|3,027,668
|Wednesday, 26 January 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Thursday, 27 January 2022
|5,792
|555.98
|3,220,236
|Friday, 28 January 2022
|5,414
|550.68
|2,981,382
|In the period 24/1/2022 - 28/1/2022
|21,820
|547.45
|11,945,416
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 28/1/2022
|79,823
|563.69
|44,995,394
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,600,547 treasury shares corresponding to 6.28% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments