Moon and Owl Marketing Utilizes Medical SEO Services to Help Healthcare Providers Succeed

Fort Worth, TX based Moon and Owl Marketing is eager to help local medical facilities and healthcare organizations improve their engagement with their target audiences. Through the agency’s Medical SEO services, businesses in this industry can introduce their various offerings to more people and draw in more direct interest from the communities they serve.

Moon and Owl Marketing believes that most practices fall under one of three categories where their digital efforts are concerned: those that wish to boost business (but are unfamiliar with digital marketing terms and strategies), those that have worked with other agencies (that ultimately failed to deliver on their promises) and those who have had some success with digital marketing (but are rapidly getting overwhelmed as the field progresses at a breakneck pace). Moon and Owl Marketing understands that they have a lot to prove, but they are also eager to show providers what they are capable of — and they have already contributed enormously to other practices that found themselves in such circumstances.

Notably, the agency welcomes the opportunity to explain its approach in greater detail to all interested parties. New clients are eligible for a free SEO consultation, during which the full scope of Moon and Owl Marketing’s capabilities and expertise may be discussed. Additionally, a client may raise any concerns they have during this consultation. The agency is confident that they will be able to adequately demonstrate why their services can be a game-changer for a medical practice.

For instance, Moon and Owl Marketing asserts that one of the major issues with certain SEO agencies is that they will use industry jargon to obfuscate their activities. This can lead an unwary client to sign on with a lengthy contract before they fully understand they are not getting any true value out of the services they are paying for. Moon and Owl Marketing, however, takes a much more proactive and transparent approach, electing to show their clients exactly what tools they use and why the team expects their predictions to be accurate. They also do not lock their medical clients into long-term Search Engine Optimization contracts.

The agency achieves this by operating on what they refer to as first-principles strategies — they actively investigate every aspect of a search engine’s functionality and then break it down to its most basic elements. Upon rebuilding them from the ground up, the team gains an intrinsic knowledge of how they execute their respective tasks. This is necessary because search engines (such as Google) typically do not share insight on how their ranking algorithms work. However, it also has the benefit of allowing Moon and Owl Marketing to openly demonstrate the results of their work and explain why they believe their recommendations will work in a client’s favor.

John Seymour, a medical client, explains in their comprehensive review of the agency’s work, “As VP of Operations, I had identified our internet presence (or lack of) as a major roadblock to connecting our top-notch services with the target customers we were trying to reach. Enter Moon & Owl and Jordan Fowler. Jordan took the time to understand what our unique objectives were and what our value proposition to the industry was, before offering a ‘one size fits all’ solution. Moon & Owl's solution was as unique as our needs because of the process they walked us through in each phase of the website development process.”

The review concludes, “The result was a website that clearly communicates who we are in a way that connects with the prospective customer in the way they are looking to learn about their options. I cannot recommend Jordan Fowler and Moon & Owl Marketing highly enough. I wouldn't even consider anyone else for my next project. Let Moon and Owl cut through the fog and take your marketing strategies to the next level.”

Moon and Owl Marketing adds that search engines tend to change how their algorithms work, so SEO that was perfectly functional only a few months ago may be rendered completely ineffective only a few updates later if an agency uses a single strategy to rank. Fortunately, the M&O SEO team uses a broad spectrum of strategies to protect their medical clients from being affected by algorithm fluctuation. They also continuously run tests to refine their techniques and recommendations — and one of their mandates is to always keep their clients informed of their findings.

Unlike general-purpose SEO agencies, Moon and Owl Marketing has a distinct background in medical services, making them an excellent partner for any practice that wishes to increase their revenue via organic search (and track their ROI precisely). Interested parties may contact Jordan Fowler of Moon and Owl Marketing or request a free consultation through the agency’s website to get started today.

