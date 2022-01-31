MetaDojo Secures $3 Million In Funding As Demand For Metaverse Premises Continues To Accelerate

Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaDojo received a financial injection to the tune of $3 million in its quest to develop ready-to-use Metaverse premises. While Metaverse development is at an early stage, there is a clear need for better infrastructure regarding the real estate aspect of this virtual world. MetaDojo fills that need by extending ready-made blockchain-based 3D space to NFT owners and Metaverse enthusiasts so they can develop their virtual land and grow communities.

As mainstream businesses begin exploring opportunities in the Metaverse, the solution provided by MetaDojo can help address some of the initial headaches associated with establishing a Metaverse presence and growing a loyal community. Moreover, Dojo Owners can focus on branding and community building, while exploring opportunities in play-to-earn, the creator economy, and benefiting from multi-chain scalability.

Each Dojo represents a customizable non-fungible token that its holders can deploy to different Metaverses and embed on their website. A Dojo is a gateway to give any website or Metaverse visitor an unforgettable experience. The digital assets will be compatible with the ERC-721 Ethereum token standard and will be stored on the InterPllanetary File System (IPFS).

MetaDojo operates on a three-tier structure:

Metaverse environment: Achieving mass adoption through ready-to-use Dojos;

In-Dojo economy: play-to-earn, NFT minting and trading, virtual events with NFT passes, and the creator economy;

Dojo Metaverse: land allocation for Dojo owners and reflection of existing Dojos.

The MetaDojo team raised $3 million from various prominent blockchain and crypto investors. Digital Finance Group (DFG) led the round, and participants included OKX Blockdream Ventures, NGC Ventures, NFT Technologies, IBC Group, TsingTsing Capital, and others.

James Wo, CEO and founder of DFG, commented on the investment round:

“Looking at the Metaverse industry at the moment is very exciting, we are at an early stage and the quality and quantity of projects is impressive, however, we’ve witnessed a generalized focus on the real estate aspect of the Metaverse, which still leaves a great number of important gaps to be filled. MetaDojo is a great reference point due to its value adding to the industry focused on a niche part of this futuristic sector.”

NGC Ventures Partner Roger Lim noted the unique opportunities MetaDojo can bring to businesses:

"MetaDojo reduces time to market for businesses and communities wanting to get into the Metaverse by providing ready to use 3D environments such as Art Galleries, Retail Stores, Schools, Function Rooms and Nightclubs. Making it easier for businesses to digitally engage with their stakeholders will give them a competitive edge over their rivals."

Following the $3 million raise, MetaDojo will focus on further technical developments — interior and exterior design — and enhance the in-game experience. The Marketplace will also enter development, which will play a crucial role in the Dojo Metaverse. In addition, a portion of the funds will be used for marketing, PR, operating costs, and upcoming partnerships to strengthen MetaDojo's ecosystem and market position.







About MetaDojo

Dojos are versatile and customizable 3D buildings that can be embedded to websites or deployed to metaverses with ease. Inside these purpose-built metaverse buildings, owners can display and trade their NFT collections, promote products and services, reward users for content created or missions completed, host virtual meetings and events, and much more.





Creators are significant contributors to the MetaDojo ecosystem, by turning their valuable skills and experience into professional services and/or NFTs listed in the marketplace.

Need more information about MetaDojo？

Website | Twitter| Medium| Telegram| Discord | LinkedIn | YouTube





There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Contact:

MetaDojo

Ida Wahap

Community & Partnership Manager

hello@metadojo.io











