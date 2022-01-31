North American Bancard’s Payanywhere Honored in Restaurant Smart Terminal Award

TROY, Michigan, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jan. 31, 2022

North American Bancard, LLC (NAB), a progressive payment technology company with an advanced product platform, is proud to be honored by The Strawhecker Group (TSG) in its 2021 Restaurant Smart Terminal Provider of the Year award.

The award is part of TSG’s Payments Excellence Awards, which recognize organizations that embody the vision, dedication, and demonstration of excellence in the payments world. TSG is honoring North American Bancard’s Payanywhere for its commitment to serving restaurants of all types with its forward-thinking product suite.

“Today, restaurateurs are seeking flexible payment services that offer tight integration with the key software tools they need to operate their business now, and in the future,” said Jared Drieling, Senior Director of Market Intelligence and Insights at TSG. “We are excited to honor North American Bancard this year.”

TSG notes that leaders in the POS industry seek to provide restaurateurs with much more than traditional POS services through integrated capabilities such as inventory management, employee management, lending options, banking services, analytics, marketing and loyalty support and eCommerce tools.

The central goal is to create an all-in-one business management solution, and these awards highlight companies that have successfully navigated changes in the payments industry and transcend everyday standards to make a difference and improve the quality and productivity of the ecosystem.

“The cornerstone of our products is frictionless and flexible payments, especially for the restaurant industry," said Jim Parkinson, Chief Experience Officer at NAB. "So, we're grateful to be recognized in our efforts to streamline our clients' services and our commitment to making their business decisions easier. With an all-in-one POS, everyone wins."

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, online, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and processing in excess of $45 billion in electronic payments annually, NAB delivers functional, frictionless solutions for our evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.