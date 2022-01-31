New Custom Tri Suits For Women 2022 - Champion System USA Triathlon Collection

Lincoln, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln, Nebraska -

Champion System USA, a custom sports apparel company based in Lincoln, Nebraska, has launched their new triathlon suits for women as previously announced. These custom suits have been specifically designed for longer-distance triathlons, improved fabric performance, a premium fit, and better compression. They are suitable for both professional and aspiring triathletes who require customizable sports apparel. For more details, please visit: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/triathlon

The new custom tri suits for women have raglan short sleeves that offer additional coverage and an improved aerodynamic capability. With a unique ‘2-1’ upper body construction, the suits feature CS Swift™ fabric treated with a hydrophobic coat, which makes them water-resistant, breathable, and fast-drying. Another component is the CS Tech Mesh™ fabric. This 4-way-stretch lycra moves with the athlete and accelerates airflow because of its mesh construction.

There is also the CS Hydrodry™ Fabric, a pre-dyed fabric with higher compression, specifically designed for quick drying. The suits’ triathlon-specific chamois-cloth composition and all-over flatlock-stitch construction ensure better comfort and reduction of drag. The suits also have a shorter leg length and rear pouch pockets. Available in 5 pre-dyed colors, the new custom triathlon suits for women come in sizes from XS to 4XL.

These handmade custom triathlon suits for women can be delivered within 4 to 5 weeks from the time of order placement. Those interested can register for an account online with Champion System USA and browse their various products, templates, prices, and flexible minimum orders.

Customers can try on sample-size products before ordering. The Champion System USA website also features expert sizing guides to assist athletes in getting the perfect fit. A low minimum order of 10 units is available for teams and clubs (youth clubs, local schools, organizations seeking competitively priced custom apparel). These 10 pieces can be any mix-and-match combinations of bottoms, tops, or suits. Also available are bulk pricing and ordering for fewer than 10 pieces.

As previously announced, all suits are handcrafted and made-to-order pieces. Customers can also download available templates online and make their own artwork designs. In addition, the company provides free design support without any design-set-up fees and offers unlimited colors, followed by placement and printing.

Champion System USA’s custom sports apparel has been donned by sportspersons and athletes competing at both national and international events, including the Olympics. Besides their triathlon suits, the company also offers custom sports apparel for running and cycling.

Champion System USA’s CS Direct service helps clients create a personal online store where other club members and teammates can order and buy their own kits. They can also deliver the team apparel directly to each member for hassle-free order management.

Founded in 2005, Champion System USA initially focused on sublimation printing and garment construction. In 2017, industry veteran Jay Thomas acquired Champion System USA and moved the business from New York City to its current location in Lincoln, Nebraska. Champion System USA is now an independently owned entity, globally supported to offer custom high-performance sports apparel to athletes all over the USA. The company has also evolved into an international sports-apparel provider focused on delivering high-quality, innovative clothing to individuals and groups. With offices in 22 countries, they have become a global leader in custom sports apparel.

https://vimeo.com/637341016

Those interested in learning more about the new custom triathlon suits for women can check out the Champion System USA website at https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/triathlon or contact them by telephone or email.

###

For more information about Champion System USA, contact the company here:



Champion System USA

Cait Dumas-Hein

+1-402-875-6583

caitlind@champ-sys.com

603 Van Dorn St, Ste D,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68502,

United States

