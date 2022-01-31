English French

JCDecaux successfully placed 8-year notes for a principal amount of €500 million

Paris, 31 January 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that it has successfully placed 8-year notes for a principal amount of €500 million, maturing on February 7th 2030.

The spread has been fixed at 135 basis points above the swap rate leading to a coupon of 1,625%.

Subscribed more than 3 times, this note has been placed with investors of high quality. The success of this new issuance highlights both the quality of JCDecaux’s signature and the investor’s confidence in the rebound capacity and in the growth potential of the Group.

The proceeds of this issuance will be dedicated to general corporate purposes and to the refinancing of existing debts. With this transaction, JCDecaux continues to manage dynamically its balance sheet.

BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB are Global Coordinators on this transaction, with CIC, HSBC, Natixis and Société Générale as Active Bookrunners.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries

964,760 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,230 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and CDP (A Leadership) rankings, and has obtained the MSCI AAA score for the 4th year in a row

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

