Austin Hartley Named to 'Best Lawyers Under 40' List

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartley Law Firm is pleased to announce that Austin F. Hartley has been named one of D Magazine's 'Best Lawyers Under 40' for 2021 in the magazine's January 2022 issue. This prestigious award is determined through a peer-review voting process, with ballots submitted by thousands of lawyers from all across the Metroplex.

A relentless advocate for the underdog, Hartley has made it his life work to pursue compensations for those who do not have a voice and often guides clients through the toughest periods of their lives. Uniquely situated to handle opposing counsel no matter the obstacles, Hartley represents injured victims in a variety of matters and disputes.

Using his significant trial experience, Hartley is able to anticipate how opposing parties may try to avoid responsibility and fights to head those efforts off at the pass. He has been successful in obtaining favorable verdicts on behalf of his clients in a variety of injury situations. He uses his expertise as a large law firm lawyer, while also drawing on the client-centered results-driven experience gained as he climbed his way up the ladder of smaller law firms. Hartley prides himself on being accessible to clients and always seeks to pursue results that exceed expectations. His intent is to establish a lasting relationship with every person whom he represents, built on trust and confidence.

Hartley is a fourth-generation Dallas native. He attended Saint Edwards University in Austin, Texas, where he majored in political science. After graduation, Austin attended Texas Tech University School of Law in Lubbock, Texas, where he received his Doctor of Jurisprudence and Business Law Certificate.

In his spare time, Hartley is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys exploring the remote parts of Texas with his bird dog, Charlie. He also loves spending time with his family. He is an active member of his church and enjoys contributing time to several non-profit causes in the Dallas Metroplex.

The Hartley Law Firm is a personal injury law firm representing plaintiffs across North Texas, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck wrecks, dog bites, workplace injury, daycare injury, sexual assaults, wrongful death, and more.

