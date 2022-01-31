Proactive news headlines including Facebook, Magna Mining, Potent Ventures, Clean Seed Capital, Braxia Scientific and FansUnite

New York , Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Magna Mining strikes non-binding agreement for proposed joint venture with Mitsui & Co for Shakespeare Mine and posts 2022 feasibility study click here
- Altiplano Metals boosts revenue in 4Q with higher copper sales from Farellon mine in Chile click here
- Potent Ventures appoints finance veteran Michael Hopkinson to its board of directors click here
- Lion Copper and Gold announces definitive agreement to acquire Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in British Columbia click here
- Gevo begins startup of its renewable natural gas project in northwest Iowa bang on schedule click here
- Snowline Gold provides impressive additional initial drill results from Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon click here
- Bloom Health Partners sees strong revenue of $9.8M in 2021 fiscal year driven by its operational health platform click here
- Trust Stamp now trading on Nasdaq after uplisting from OTCQX Best Market click here
- Ayurcann Holdings launches high potency THC branded 'Fuego' vapes in Alberta click here
- Clean Seed Capital set to introduce Mini-MAX unit to India in March this year click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works reveals 2022 plans at its portfolio of mineral properties in Ontario and Quebec click here
- Adcore renews advertising contract with Israeli Government Advertising Agency click here
- Trillion Energy says it's moving closer to bringing SASB field into production this year as energy markets strengthen click here
- Therma Bright completes US Clinical Performance Study subject recruitment for its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test click here
- Heritage Cannabis set to launch nine new products in Ontario cannabis market click here
- Braxia Scientific says it continues psychedelic-based clinical research trials to support future drug development click here
- FansUnite CEO Burton cheers iGaming Ontario announcement to launch new regulated online gaming market in April 2022 click here
- Else Nutrition begins selling its child nutrition products on Kroger.com click here
- GR Silver Mining reports more drill results from underground program at San Marcial, which augur well for resource expansion click here
- Facebook’s metaverse arm Reality Labs to hog spotlight in this week’s update click here
- Benchmark Metals unveils more positive drill results from Cliff Creek deposit at Lawyers asset click here
- MGC Pharmaceuticals records strongest ever quarterly sales; Cognicann phase II trial delayed click here
- Anglo Pacific makes chief investment officer new CEO click here
- Powertap Hydrogen Capital says its 49%-owned subsidiary, AES-100, a leading clean hydrogen technology company, has received two of its latest production cells click here
- Loncor Gold files Adumbi deposit PEA; says it's in 'preliminary discussions' with potential strategic partners click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com