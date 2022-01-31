Onsite Partners, Inc. Adds Christopher O’Reilly to Executive Team -- Repositions Milestones Brand

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Onsite Partners, Inc., an international leader within the emotional wellness space, has added Christopher O’Reilly to the company’s Executive Team as Executive Director of Milestones, the organization’s residential trauma program. O’Reilly has an extensive career running residential and outpatient programs that specialize in the areas of trauma, addiction treatment, and detox to name a few. Within a nearly 20-year career with Caron Treatment Centers, he honed both his administrative and clinical skills overseeing the full range of operational and therapeutic functions of residential programs.



“Christopher has a tremendous ability to lead residential programs from a clinical as well as an administrative side. His ability to work effectively cross-functionally in building effective systems and teams is indisputable,” said Austin Houghtaling, Vice President of Clinical Services. “I couldn’t be more pleased to have him join Milestones. Christopher places a premium on high-quality clinical supervision, referral relations, and client experience. Most importantly, he has the heart for the work and shares a passion for the mission for which Onsite is known.”

O’Reilly commented on his decision to join Onsite, “Residential done right can foster deep healing and hope. It can be the experience that is required to get life back on track. Effective treatment requires a serene and nurturing environment, comprehensive programming that meets the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of a person, and an amazingly talented staff. Milestones has all three. I am honored to join the team here at Milestones and look forward to leading the treatment centers’ evolution.”

“Christopher is an outstanding addition to our clinical management team,” said Julie R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal, relative to Milestones, is to continue to elevate the quality of trauma-informed care and to further position Onsite as an industry leader in meeting the emotional wellness needs of our communities as we navigate through the stresses and complexities of an ongoing pandemic.”

In addition to obtaining his Masters in Arts in Clinical Counseling from Alvernia University, O’Reilly is also a Licensed Professional Counselor and is certified in Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counseling, Sexual Addiction, Multiple Addiction, and is a Certified Clinical Supervisor.

About Onsite Partners, Inc.

Onsite Partners, Inc. is a holding company providing emotional wellness services, in person and digitally, via multiple brands including Onsite Workshops, Milestones, and Onsite at The Oaks. The Onsite family of brands provides services to thousands of clients annually in the United States and Europe. Through these business units, Onsite curates transformational emotional health experiences that combine some of the best therapeutic and clinical minds in the country with its signature healing hospitality. Onsite will be re-launching a series of virtual emotional health courses, as well as a new social platform in 2022. Onsite offers experiential group programs, counseling intensives, digital courses, and innovative residential trauma treatment that bolster empathy, self-awareness, compassion, and resilience. Onsite’s mission is to change lives through enhanced emotional health. Onsite’s work has been featured on 20/20, Good Morning America, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Marie Claire, People, and The Doctors. For more information about Onsite, visit onsiteworkshops.com.

Hannah Warren

7632285707

hwarren@onsiteworkshops.com