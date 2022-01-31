The First of Long Island Corporation Announces a New Common Stock Repurchase Program

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new common stock repurchase program of $30 million. The Company may repurchase its shares from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or in any other manner that is compliant with applicable securities laws. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase shares. There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares that may be repurchased by the Company pursuant to this program, which is subject to market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity and other factors deemed appropriate.

About The First of Long Island Corporation

The First of Long Island Corporation is the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island. Through its branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers.

