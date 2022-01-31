1st Capital Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company), (OTCQX: FISB), the $999.4 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $1.89 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 19.3% compared to net income of $2.26 million in the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 18.6% compared to net income of $1.59 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $7.6 million increased 69.4% compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2020, and the quarter ending September 30, 2021:

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's return on average equity was 9.39%, as compared to 8.60% and 11.35% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
     
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.75%, as compared to 0.82% and 0.92% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
     
  • Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.40 for the prior quarter, and $0.28 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
     
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.17%, as compared to 3.54% and 3.26% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
     
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 68.01%, as compared to 67.65% and 60.58% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
     
  • The Company recorded $0 provision expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021.
     
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.10%, as compared to 0.16% and 0.11% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
     
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $999.4 million, $899.2 million, and $564.2 million, respectively.

Performance highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the year ending December 31, 2020:

  • The Company's return on average equity was 9.93% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 6.32% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
     
  • The Company’s return on average assets was 0.83% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.63% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
     
  • Earnings per share (diluted) increased $0.53 per share to $1.34 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $0.81 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.
     
  • The Company’s net interest margin was 3.35% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 3.62% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
     
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 65.65% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 67.77% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
     
  • The Company recorded $0 provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

“We are pleased with our year over year performance,” commented Sam Jimenez, chief executive officer. “The strong balance sheet growth and solid operating metrics are substantially attributable to our PPP and core loan activities, and highly reflective of our Mission to provide sustainable value to our customers, communities, team members, and shareholders. As we settle into 2022, we are confident in our ability to uphold our Mission and sustain our performance.”

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($000’S, except per share data)

       
 For the Three Months EndedFor the Year Ended
Operating Results Data12/31/202112/31/2020Change12/30/202112/30/2020Change
       
Interest income$8,203$6,852$1,351$31,322$26,039$5,283 
Interest expense 530 226 304 1,563 1,001 562 
Net interest income 7,673 6,626 1,047 29,759 25,038 4,721 
Provision for loan losses - - - - 2,125 (2,125)
Noninterest income 238 233 5 913 1,028 (115)
Noninterest expenses 5,380 4,640 740 20,135 17,666 2,470 
Income before provision for income taxes 2,531 2,219 312 10,537 6,276 4,261 
Provision for income taxes 640 626 15 2,904 1,770 1,134 
Net income$ 1,891$ 1,593 $ 297$ 7,633$ 4,505 $ 3,128 


Assets 12/31/20219/30/20216/30/202112/31/2020
Cash and due from banks $6,768 $9,668 $17,876 $9,304 
Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank  77,311  120,005  43,615  97,462 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  333,869  297,456  264,572  106,214 
Loans  564,241  565,031  608,101  605,154 
Allowance for loan losses  (8,578) (8,830) (8,840) (8,816)
Net loans  555,564  556,201  599,261  596,338 
Other Assets  25,748  24,186  25,379  23,233 
Total assets $999,360 $1,007,516 $950,703 $832,551 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 12/31/20219/30/20216/30/202112/31/2020
Noninterest bearing demand deposits $463,990 $438,446 $412,108 $386,710 
Interest bearing checking accounts  68,575  72,867  57,421  65,686 
Money market  197,703  252,255  241,164  159,510 
Savings  157,332  135,736  129,176  121,148 
Time  11,559  12,422  13,761  15,284 
Interest bearing deposits  435,169  473,280  441,522  361,628 
Total deposits  899,159  911,726  853,630  748,338 
Other liabilities  20,203  17,309  19,779  9,880 
Shareholders' equity  79,998  78,481  77,294  74,333 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $999,360 $1,007,516 $950,703 $832,551 
      
Shares outstanding  5,609,141  5,587,878  5,581,848  5,570,021 
Earnings per share basic $0.34 $0.40 $0.35 $0.29 
Earnings per share diluted $0.33 $0.40 $0.34 $0.28 
Nominal and tangible book value per share $14.26 $14.04 $13.85 $13.35 

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's fourth quarter 2021 net interest income increased $1.0 million or 15.8% as compared with the quarter ending December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by higher investment income.

The Company's net interest margin decreased by 38 basis points (bps) or 10.7% when compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by the Company’s mix of average earning assets. Lower yielding average earning asset balances have grown at an exceeding rate relative to higher yielding average earning assets. Interest expense associated with the subordinated debt issued by the Company in 2021 also contributed to the net interest margin decrease in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020.

In general terms, prepaying and repricing higher yielding loans have been substantially replaced and supplemented with lower yielding investment securities purchased in the current year. The negative impact has been partially offset by higher yields resulting from fee recognition on PPP loan forgiveness, and to a lesser extent, the impact of the higher yielding consumer loans purchased during the second and fourth quarters.

Provision for Loan Losses
Stable credit quality and improving economic conditions resulted in $0 loan loss provision in the quarters ending December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Expenses
The Company's fourth quarter 2021 non-interest expenses increased $740 thousand, or 16.0%, to $5.38 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.64 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to increased salary and benefit costs related to filling four key leadership positions in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased FDIC insurance costs associated with deposit growth.

Balance Sheet Summary
The Company's total assets marginally decreased $8.2 million or 0.8% to $999.4 million as compared to $1.007 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $564.2 million as of December 31, 2021. This represents a $40.9 million decrease or 6.8% from the December 31, 2020 outstanding balance of $605.2 million. The decrease in loan level reflects PPP loan forgiveness and payoff activity in the purchased residential loan portfolio, offset by an increase in originations of commercial real estate core loans, and the purchase of two consumer loan pools in the second and fourth quarters of 2021 with $36.6 million in outstanding balances at December 31, 2021.

PPP loans outstanding were $25.2 million as of December 31, 2021, and included a deferred fee balance of $765 thousand. At December 31, 2020, PPP loans outstanding were $90.4 million and included a deferred fee balance of $1.7 million.

The investment portfolio increased $227.7 million to $333.9 million from an outstanding balance of $106.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Incoming cashflows from deposit growth and prepaying earning assets were largely deployed in bonds. The majority of the investments were made in mortgage-backed and municipal securities.

Total deposits were $899.2 million as of December 31, 2021. This represents a $150.8 million increase or 20.2% from the December 31, 2020 outstanding balance of $748.3 million. A significant portion of this growth was associated with PPP loan proceeds deposited with the Bank. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts were $77.3 million or 51.2% of the total annual deposit growth. The balance of the deposit growth was distributed among interest-bearing deposit accounts with the exception of time deposits which decreased by $3.7 million to $11.6 million.

Asset Quality
At December 31, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.10% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.11% at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was 1.52% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.56% at September 30, 2021. The Bank recorded $310 thousand in charge-offs in the fourth quarter related to the purchased consumer loan portfolio compared to $22 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $12 thousand in each of the first three quarters of 2021 and $58 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company does not have any outstanding loan deferments or forbearances stemming from COVID-19.

Stock Repurchase Activity
The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program December 3, 2021 and subsequently repurchased a total of 57,089 shares through January 20, 2022 at a weighted average price of $14.91.


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)


Asset Quality12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest$59 $146 $- $- 
Other nonaccrual loans 899  921  2,161  1,299 
Other real estate owned -  -  -  - 
Total nonperforming assets$ 958  $ 1,067  $ 2,161  $ 1,299  
     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.52% 1.56% 1.46% 1.46%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 895.41% 827.55% 409.07% 679.60%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.16% 0.16% 0.36% 0.21%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10% 0.11% 0.23% 0.16%


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
     
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
Operating Results Data12/31/2021 12/31/202012/31/2021 12/31/2020
Interest and dividend income    
Loans$6,857$6,530$27,555$24,581
Investment securities 1,247 266 3,452 1,190
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 60 44 230 176
Other income 39 12 85 92
Total interest and dividend income 8,203 6,852 31,322 26,039
Interest expense 530 226 1,563 1,001
Net interest income 7,673 6,626 29,759 25,038
Provision for loan losses - - - 2,125
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,673 6,626 29,759 22,913
Noninterest income 238 233 913 1,028
     
Noninterest expenses    
Salaries and benefits expense 3,305 2,937 12,408 10,858
Occupancy expense 413 408 1,643 1,515
Data and item processing 260 249 1,064 901
Furniture and equipment 117 131 466 638
Professional services 248 123 736 802
Other 1,037 792 3,818 2,952
Total noninterest expenses 5,380 4,640 20,135 17,666
Income before provision for income taxes 2,531 2,219 10,537 6,275
Provision for income taxes 640 626 2,904 1,770
Net income$1,891$1,593$7,633$4,505

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)

Assets12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 12/31/2020
Cash and due from banks$6,768  $9,668  $17,876  $9,304 
Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank 77,311   120,005   43,615   97,462 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 333,869   297,456   264,572   106,214 
Loans held for sale -   -   1,791   - 
Loans held for investment               
Construction/land (including farmland) 28,260   25,476   22,091   17,097 
Residential 1 to 4 units 61,209   68,438   75,906   102,688 
Home equity lines of credit 6,087   7,601   6,669   5,955 
Multifamily 82,231   81,268   77,183   84,704 
Owner occupied commercial real estate 89,087   80,166   81,972   72,427 
Investor commercial real estate 185,939   185,001   172,776   174,437 
Commercial and industrial 40,298   40,719   49,147   47,550 
Paycheck Protection Program 25,203   42,414   84,866   90,382 
Other loans 45,927   33,948   35,700   9,914 
Total loans held for investment 564,241   565,031   606,310   605,154 
Allowance for loan losses (8,578)  (8,830)  (8,840)  (8,816)
Net loans held for investment 555,663   556,201   597,470   596,338 
Other assets 25,748   24,186   25,379   23,233 
Total assets$999,360  $1,007,516  $950,703  $832,551 
                
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity               
Noninterest bearing demand deposits$463,990  $438,446  $412,108  $386,710 
Interest bearing checking accounts 68,575   72,867   57,421   65,686 
Money market 197,703   252,255   241,164   159,509 
Savings 157,332   135,736   129,176   121,148 
Time 11,559   12,422   13,761   15,284 
Interest bearing deposits 435,169   473,280   441,523   361,628 
Total deposits 899,159   911,726   853,631   748,338 
Other liabilities 20,203   17,309   19,779   9,880 
Shareholders' equity 79,998   78,481   77,294   74,333 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$999,360  $1,007,516  $950,703  $832,551 


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($000’s)

 Three Months EndedYear Ended
Selected Average Balances12/30/2021 12/30/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 
Gross loans$ 561,207$ 618,458$595,961$ 593,887
Investment securities317,03275,020231,42066,146
Federal Home Loan Bank stock3,9483,5343,8183,396
Other interest earning assets92,11246,96958,47428,979
Total interest earning assets$ 974,299$ 743,981$ 889,673$ 692,408
     
Total assets $ 999,508 $ 769,694 $ 891,336 $ 716,834
     
Interest bearing checking accounts$ 60,106$ 54,120$ 60,738$ 46,821
Money market232,730136,535206,320137,155
Savings141,290111,468131,905105,383
Time deposits11,96515,93713,60918,068
Total interest- bearing deposits446,091318,060412,572307,427
Noninterest bearing demand deposits468,459364,571422,417327,651
Total deposits $ 914,550 $ 682,631 $ 834,989 $ 635,078
Borrowings$ 14,651$ 8,261$ 7,657$ 5,519
Shareholders' equity $ 79,312 $ 73,488 $ 76,892 $ 71,090
     
     
     
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
Selected Financial Ratios 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 
Return on average total assets0.75%0.82%0.83%0.63%
Return on average shareholders' equity9.46%8.60%9.93%6.32%
Net interest margin3.17%3.54%3.35%3.62%
Net interest income to average total assets3.05%3.42%3.24%3.48%
Efficiency ratio68.01%67.65%65.65%67.77%


Regulatory Capital and Ratios12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 
Common equity tier 1 capital$80,819 $78,702 $76,158 $72,461 
Tier 1 regulatory capital$80,819 $78,702 $76,158 $72,461 
Total regulatory capital$88,798 $86,122 $83,518 $78,957 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.09% 8.07% 8.64% 9.44%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.82% 13.30% 12.99% 14.01%
Tier 1 capital ratio 12.82% 13.30% 12.99% 14.01%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.07% 14.55% 14.24% 15.27%


About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.
