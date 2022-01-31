Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 31 January 2022

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 27 January 2022 regarding the exercise of incentive subscription rights by a former employee in the Company. The share capital increase associated with such exercise has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 192,230,269.22 divided into 1,747,547,902 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.