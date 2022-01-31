Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Appoints New Director

HAZARD, Ky. and FRANKFORT, Ky. and DANVILLE, Ky. and LANCASTER, Ky., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Nasdaq: KFFB) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that Lou Ella Farler has been appointed to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mrs. Farler served her entire career at First Federal Savings and Loan of Hazard including six years as the bank’s President and CEO, ending with her retirement in 2018. She has served on the Board of Directors of First Federal of Hazard since 2011. She is a life-long resident of Hazard and has been very active in various community and civic activities including ten years as a City Commissioner.

Chairman Tony Whitaker stated, “We are thrilled with the addition of Mrs. Farler to the Company’s Board. Her wise counsel and guidance, the experience she offers the Company from her distinguished career with First Federal Savings and Loan of Hazard, and her commitment and knowledge to Hazard, one of our Company’s core markets makes her an excellent addition to the Board.” President Don Jennings added, “The board could not have found a person who engenders more respect and admiration from both members of her community and from those she has worked with in the Company through the years.”

Mrs. Farler will serve until the 2022 annual meeting of the Company at which point she will stand for election to an ongoing term. It is expected that she will be appointed to the Board’s Audit, Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, which operates one banking office in Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, which operates three banking offices in Frankfort, Kentucky, two banking offices in Danville, Kentucky and one banking office in Lancaster, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol KFFB. At December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately 8,218,215 shares outstanding of which approximately 57.5% was held by First Federal MHC.