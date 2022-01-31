Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports Annual Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results as of December 31, 2021

Highlights



Record annual net income available to common stockholders of $211.9 million or $5.00 per diluted common share

Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $47.6 million or $1.12 per diluted common share

Annual loan growth of $689.4 million or 8%, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans

Quarterly loan growth of $309.0 million or 13% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans

Nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.37% and 30-89 day loan delinquencies fell to 0.07% of total loans

Net loan charge-offs for the quarter of $637,000 or 0.03% of average loans, and net charge offs for the year of $3.8 million or 0.04% of average loans

HTLF Board of Directors approved a consolidation plan for its eleven bank charters

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 47.6 $ 37.8 $ 211.9 $ 133.5 Diluted earnings per common share 1.12 0.98 5.00 3.57 Return on average assets 1.03 % 0.97 % 1.19 % 0.93 % Return on average common equity 9.15 8.50 10.49 8.06 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.47 12.77 15.59 12.28 Net interest margin 3.08 3.51 3.29 3.65 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.12 3.55 3.33 3.69 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 63.86 54.93 59.48 56.65 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





"HTLF completed a successful year with record net income available to common stockholders of $211.9 million, or $5.00 per diluted common share. Our success was highlighted by strong loan growth and excellent credit quality." Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

Net income available to common stockholders of $47.6 million compared to $37.8 million, an increase of $9.8 million or 26%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.12 compared to $0.98, an increase of $0.14 or 14%.

Net interest income of $137.2 million compared to $132.6 million, an increase of $4.6 million or 3%.

Return on average common equity of 9.15% and return on average assets of 1.03% compared to 8.50% and 0.97%, respectively.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 13.47% compared to 12.77%.



HTLF reported the following results for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020:

Net income available to common stockholders of $211.9 million compared to $133.5 million, an increase of $78.4 million or 59%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $5.00 compared to $3.57, an increase of $1.43 or 40%.

Net interest income of $560.6 million compared to $491.7 million, an increase of $68.8 million or 14%.

Return on average common equity was 10.49% and return on average assets was 1.19% compared to 8.06% and 0.93%, respectively.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 15.59% compared to 12.28%.



Commenting on HTLF's 2021 results, Bruce K. Lee, HTLF’s president and chief executive officer, said, "HTLF completed a successful year with record net income available to common stockholders of $211.9 million, or $5.00 per diluted common share. Our success was highlighted by strong loan growth and excellent credit quality."

Recent Developments

In the fourth quarter of 2021, HTLF began evaluating the consolidation of its eleven bank charters as part of its ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency. As a result, the HTLF Board of Directors approved a plan to consolidate its eleven bank charters into a single Colorado based charter that will continue to operate under separate bank brands in each market. The plan remains subject to regulatory approval. The consolidation project is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.08% (3.12% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 were:

Total interest income was $144.0 million, which was an increase of $3.2 million or 2% from $140.8 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $146.0 million, which was an increase of $3.7 million or 3% from $142.4 million.

Average earning assets increased $2.64 billion or 18% to $17.68 billion compared to $15.04 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans.

The average rate on earning assets decreased 49 basis points to 3.28% compared to 3.77%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 44% of total average earning assets compared to 37%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 were:

Total interest expense was $6.8 million, a decrease of $1.4 million or 17% from $8.3 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.27% compared to 0.36%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.41 billion or 17% to $9.66 billion from $8.25 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth.

The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits decreased 9 basis points to 0.13% compared to 0.22%.

Average borrowings decreased $253.7 million to $548.9 million from $802.5 million. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 2.66% compared to 1.81%.



Net interest income increased for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

Net interest income totaled $137.2 million compared to $132.6 million, which was an increase of $4.6 million or 3%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $139.2 million compared to $134.1 million, which was an increase of $5.1 million or 4%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $32.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $32.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $109,000 or less than 1%. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 were:

Service charges and fees increased $2.6 million or 21% to $15.3 million from $12.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Trust fees increased $874,000 or 16% to $6.4 million from $5.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to market value increases of assets under management.

Net securities gains totaled $1.6 million compared to $2.8 million, which was a decrease of $1.3 million or 45%.

Net gains of sales of loans held for sale decreased $3.0 million to $4.2 million compared to $7.1 million, primarily due to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $115.4 million compared to $99.3 million for the same quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $16.1 million or 16%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 were:

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $63.0 million compared to $51.6 million, which was an increase of $11.4 million or 22%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salary and benefit expenses as a result of more full time equivalent employees, including those from the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the addition of specialized commercial and agribusiness lending teams in the third quarter of 2021. Total full time equivalent employees were 2,249 compared to 2,013, which was an increase of 236 or 12%.

Professional fees totaled $17.6 million compared to $15.1 million, which was an increase of $2.5 million or 17%. The increase was primarily attributable to recent technology and automation projects and acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Advertising expense totaled $2.2 million compared to $1.1 million, which was an increase of $1.1 million or 100%. The increase was primarily attributable to the resumption of in-person customer events and the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net losses on sales/valuation of assets totaled $214,000 compared to $2.6 million. HTLF recorded losses of $481,000 associated with branch optimization activities in the fourth quarter of 2021, which were offset by gains of $267,000 related to sales of repossessed assets. The losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $2.3 million of write-downs on fixed assets associated with branch optimization activities.

Other noninterest expenses totaled $14.6 million compared to $11.0 million, which was an increase of $3.6 million or 33%. The increase was primarily attributable to increased travel expenses and customer entertainment activities as in-person meetings and events resumed in 2021 and the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Heartland's effective tax rate was 17.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 18.52% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The following items impacted Heartland's fourth quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations:

Solar energy tax credits of $2.5 million and $461,000.

Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 and $195,000.

New markets tax credits of $75,000 compared to $75,000.

Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $272,000 and $1.1 million.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 9.86% compared to 11.82%.

Tax benefits of $491,000 and $617,000 related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Heartland's effective tax rate was 20.10% and 20.72%, respectively.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.27 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.37 billion or 8% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 40% and 35% of total assets at December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $9.95 billion at December 31, 2021, $9.85 billion at September 30, 2021 and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $309.0 million or 13% annualized during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $689.4 million or 8% since year-end 2020.

Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $2.5 million or less than 1% to $5.09 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $5.08 billion at September 30, 2021. PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") loans decreased $47.2 million or 64%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") decreased $162.2 million or 48%. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $211.8 million or 5% to $4.89 billion from $4.67 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $753.8 million compared to $684.7 million, an increase of $69.1 million or 10%.

Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $183.7 million or 3% to $5.09 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $5.27 billion at December 31, 2020. PPP I loans decreased $930.7 million or 97%. PPP II loans totaled $172.8 million. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $574.2 million or 13% to $4.89 billion from $4.31 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $82.0 million or 3% to $2.87 billion from $2.78 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $753.8 million, an increase of $39.2 million or 5% from $714.5 million.



Total deposits were $16.42 billion as of December 31, 2021, $16.02 billion as of September 30, 2021 and $14.98 billion at December 31, 2020. Significant deposit changes by category at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 included:

Demand deposits decreased $42.4 million or 1% to $6.50 billion compared to $6.54 billion.

Savings deposits increased $481.7 million or 6% to $8.90 billion from $8.42 billion.

Time deposits decreased $44.3 million or 4% to $1.02 billion from $1.07 billion.



Significant deposit changes by category at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

Demand deposits increased $806.5 million or 14% to $6.50 billion compared to $5.69 billion.

Savings deposits increased $878.2 million or 11% to $8.90 billion from $8.02 billion.

Time deposits decreased $247.4 million or 19% to $1.02 billion from $1.27 billion.



Year over year growth in non-time deposits was positively impacted by payments related to federal government stimulus programs and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.8 million, which was a decrease of $22.9 million from $16.1 million of expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $9.6 million of provision expense for loans acquired in the quarter. The provision benefit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:

Decrease in nonperforming loans of $13.3 million to $69.9 million or 0.70% of total loans compared to $83.2 million or 0.84% of total loans at September 30, 2021, and $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Improved macroeconomic outlook compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and consistent economic outlook compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $110.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $117.5 million at September 30, 2021, and $131.6 million at December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Provision benefit for the year ended December 31, 2021, totaled $17.7 million.

Net charge offs of $3.8 million were recorded for the year or 0.04% of average loans.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

Heartland's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $15.5 million and $15.3 million at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following impacted Heartland's allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments during 2020:

Provision expense of $1.5 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021, and provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $182,000.

Unfunded commitments increased $583.3 million or 18% to $3.83 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses

The net provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $125.6 million at December 31, 2021, which was 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2021, compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed, the total allowance for lending related credit losses was 1.29% and 1.62% of loans at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $23.1 million or 24% to $71.9 million, which was 0.37% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $69.9 million or 0.70% of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.07% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.27 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, include, among others:

COVID-19 Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, pandemics, persistent inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages, terrorist threats or acts of war;

Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;

Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions, rising interest rates and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;

Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;

Strategic and External Risks, including competitive forces impacting our business and strategic acquisition risks;

Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and

Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect the company’s customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the company’s financial results, is included in the company’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 107,721 $ 108,865 $ 444,137 $ 424,941 Interest on securities: Taxable 30,637 28,154 125,010 98,263 Nontaxable 5,595 3,735 19,268 12,484 Interest on federal funds sold — — 1 — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 86 77 344 924 Total Interest Income 144,039 140,831 588,760 536,612 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,168 4,609 14,797 30,287 Interest on short-term borrowings 123 175 471 610 Interest on other borrowings 3,554 3,472 12,932 13,986 Total Interest Expense 6,845 8,256 28,200 44,883 Net Interest Income 137,194 132,575 560,560 491,729 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (5,313 ) 17,072 (17,575 ) 67,066 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 142,507 115,503 578,135 424,663 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 15,349 12,725 59,703 47,467 Loan servicing income 781 997 3,276 2,977 Trust fees 6,380 5,506 24,417 20,862 Brokerage and insurance commissions 962 779 3,546 2,756 Securities gains (losses), net 1,563 2,829 5,910 7,793 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net (27 ) 36 58 640 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,151 7,104 20,605 28,515 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 502 (102 ) 1,088 (1,778 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 1,056 1,021 3,762 3,554 Other noninterest income 2,013 1,726 6,570 7,505 Total Noninterest Income 32,730 32,621 128,935 120,291 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 63,031 51,615 240,114 202,668 Occupancy 7,282 6,849 29,965 26,554 Furniture and equipment 3,364 3,913 13,323 12,514 Professional fees 17,631 15,117 64,600 54,068 Advertising 2,218 1,107 7,257 5,235 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,169 2,501 9,395 10,670 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 363 468 990 1,340 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 214 2,621 588 5,101 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,989 2,186 5,331 5,381 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,549 1,899 6,303 3,801 Other noninterest expenses 14,576 10,993 53,946 43,631 Total Noninterest Expense 115,386 99,269 431,812 370,963 Income Before Income Taxes 59,851 48,855 275,258 173,991 Income taxes 10,271 9,046 55,335 36,053 Net Income 49,580 39,809 219,923 137,938 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,014 ) (8,050 ) (4,451 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 47,568 $ 37,795 $ 211,873 $ 133,487 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.98 $ 5.00 $ 3.57 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,479,442 38,534,082 42,410,611 37,356,524





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 107,721 $ 112,062 $ 111,915 $ 112,439 $ 108,865 Interest on securities: Taxable 30,637 32,384 31,546 30,443 28,154 Nontaxable 5,595 4,609 4,561 4,503 3,735 Interest on federal funds sold — — — 1 — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 86 132 60 66 77 Total Interest Income 144,039 149,187 148,082 147,452 140,831 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,168 3,444 3,790 4,395 4,609 Interest on short-term borrowings 123 98 98 152 175 Interest on other borrowings 3,554 3,102 2,976 3,300 3,472 Total Interest Expense 6,845 6,644 6,864 7,847 8,256 Net Interest Income 137,194 142,543 141,218 139,605 132,575 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (5,313 ) (4,534 ) (7,080 ) (648 ) 17,072 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 142,507 147,077 148,298 140,253 115,503 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 15,349 15,551 15,132 13,671 12,725 Loan servicing income 781 784 873 838 997 Trust fees 6,380 6,221 6,039 5,777 5,506 Brokerage and insurance commissions 962 866 865 853 779 Securities gains (losses), net 1,563 1,535 2,842 (30 ) 2,829 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net (27 ) 112 83 (110 ) 36 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,151 5,281 4,753 6,420 7,104 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 502 195 (526 ) 917 (102 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 1,056 940 937 829 1,021 Other noninterest income 2,013 1,239 2,166 1,152 1,726 Total Noninterest Income 32,730 32,724 33,164 30,317 32,621 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 63,031 60,689 57,332 59,062 51,615 Occupancy 7,282 7,366 7,399 7,918 6,849 Furniture and equipment 3,364 3,365 3,501 3,093 3,913 Professional fees 17,631 17,242 16,237 13,490 15,117 Advertising 2,218 1,921 1,649 1,469 1,107 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,169 2,295 2,415 2,516 2,501 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 363 78 414 135 468 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 214 (3 ) 183 194 2,621 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,989 204 210 2,928 2,186 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,549 2,374 1,345 35 1,899 Other noninterest expenses 14,576 15,096 12,691 11,583 10,993 Total Noninterest Expense 115,386 110,627 103,376 102,423 99,269 Income Before Income Taxes 59,851 69,174 78,086 68,147 48,855 Income taxes 10,271 13,250 16,481 15,333 9,046 Net Income 49,580 55,924 61,605 52,814 39,809 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,014 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 47,568 $ 53,911 $ 59,593 $ 50,801 $ 37,795 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.27 $ 1.41 $ 1.20 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,479,442 42,415,993 42,359,873 42,335,747 38,534,082





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 163,895 $ 192,247 $ 208,702 $ 198,177 $ 219,243 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 271,704 135,158 240,426 269,685 118,660 Cash and cash equivalents 435,599 327,405 449,128 467,862 337,903 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,894 3,138 3,138 3,138 3,129 Securities: Carried at fair value 7,530,374 7,449,936 6,543,978 6,370,495 6,127,975 Held to maturity, at cost 84,709 85,354 85,439 85,293 88,839 Other investments, at cost 82,567 83,332 76,809 74,935 75,253 Loans held for sale 21,640 37,078 33,248 43,037 57,949 Loans: Held to maturity 9,954,572 9,854,907 10,012,014 10,050,456 10,023,051 Allowance for credit losses (110,088 ) (117,533 ) (120,726 ) (130,172 ) (131,606 ) Loans, net 9,844,484 9,737,374 9,891,288 9,920,284 9,891,445 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 215,827 221,996 226,358 225,047 226,094 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 32,988 35,157 37,452 39,867 42,383 Servicing rights, net 6,890 6,351 6,201 6,953 6,052 Cash surrender value on life insurance 191,722 190,576 189,619 188,521 187,664 Other real estate, net 1,927 4,744 6,314 6,236 6,624 Other assets 246,923 237,779 246,029 236,754 281,024 Total Assets $ 19,274,549 $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 6,495,326 $ 6,537,722 $ 6,299,289 $ 6,175,946 $ 5,688,810 Savings 8,897,909 8,416,204 8,189,223 8,179,251 8,019,704 Time 1,024,020 1,068,317 1,126,606 1,203,854 1,271,391 Total deposits 16,417,255 16,022,243 15,615,118 15,559,051 14,979,905 Short-term borrowings 131,597 265,620 152,563 140,597 167,872 Other borrowings 372,072 371,765 271,244 349,514 457,042 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 171,447 164,345 172,295 139,058 224,289 Total Liabilities 17,092,371 16,823,973 16,211,220 16,188,220 15,829,108 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 Common stock 42,275 42,250 42,245 42,174 42,094 Capital surplus 1,071,956 1,068,913 1,066,765 1,063,497 1,062,083 Retained earnings 962,994 926,834 883,484 833,171 791,630 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (5,752 ) 23,550 56,587 6,660 72,719 Total Equity 2,182,178 2,172,252 2,159,786 2,056,207 2,079,231 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,274,549 $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Average Balances Assets $ 19,151,691 $ 18,608,775 $ 18,293,756 $ 17,964,723 $ 16,401,152 Loans, net of unearned 9,886,027 9,920,047 10,072,071 9,952,152 9,366,430 Deposits 16,265,476 15,817,778 15,576,345 15,044,561 13,518,020 Earning assets 17,681,917 17,123,824 16,819,978 16,460,124 15,042,079 Interest bearing liabilities 10,207,255 9,881,350 9,871,302 9,917,159 9,053,855 Common equity 2,061,973 2,072,593 1,980,904 1,963,674 1,769,575 Total stockholders' equity 2,172,678 2,183,298 2,091,609 2,074,379 1,880,280 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,451,950 1,460,309 1,366,285 1,346,270 1,238,691 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.03 % 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.19 % 0.97 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.15 10.32 12.07 10.49 8.50 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.47 15.14 18.05 15.90 12.77 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.12 0.06 0.01 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08 3.30 3.37 3.44 3.51 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.12 3.34 3.41 3.48 3.55 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 63.86 60.38 57.11 56.61 54.93





For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Balances Assets $ 19,151,691 $ 16,401,152 $ 18,508,273 $ 14,782,605 Loans, net of unearned 9,886,027 9,366,430 9,957,290 9,035,973 Deposits 16,265,476 13,518,020 15,679,773 12,361,077 Earning assets 17,681,917 15,042,079 17,025,088 13,481,613 Interest bearing liabilities 10,207,255 9,053,855 9,969,820 8,344,798 Common equity 2,061,973 1,769,575 2,020,200 1,656,708 Total stockholders' equity 2,172,678 1,880,280 2,130,905 1,713,878 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,451,950 1,238,691 1,406,641 1,155,556 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.03 % 0.97 % 1.19 % 0.93 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.15 8.50 10.49 8.06 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.47 12.77 15.59 12.28 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.32 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08 3.51 3.29 3.65 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.12 3.55 3.33 3.69 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(1) 63.86 54.93 59.48 56.65 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 49.00 $ 48.79 $ 48.50 $ 46.13 $ 46.77 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 34.59 $ 34.33 $ 33.98 $ 31.53 $ 32.07 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,275,264 42,250,092 42,245,452 42,173,675 42,093,862 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.84 % 7.89 % 8.08 % 7.54 % 7.81 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 17.16 % 19.15 % 21.11 % 22.50 % 18.52 % Full time equivalent employees 2,249 2,163 2,091 2,131 2,013 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 2,645,085 $ 2,538,369 $ 2,518,908 $ 2,421,260 $ 2,534,799 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 199,883 409,247 829,175 1,155,328 957,785 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,240,334 2,135,227 1,940,134 1,837,559 1,776,406 Commercial and business lending 5,085,302 5,082,843 5,288,217 5,414,147 5,268,990 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,010,591 2,020,487 1,987,369 1,967,183 1,921,481 Real estate construction 856,119 814,001 854,295 796,027 863,220 Commercial real estate lending 2,866,710 2,834,488 2,841,664 2,763,210 2,784,701 Total commercial lending 7,952,012 7,917,331 8,129,881 8,177,357 8,053,691 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 753,753 684,670 679,608 683,969 714,526 Residential mortgage 829,283 840,356 800,884 786,994 840,442 Consumer 419,524 412,550 401,641 402,136 414,392 Total loans held to maturity $ 9,954,572 $ 9,854,907 $ 10,012,014 $ 10,050,456 $ 10,023,051 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 3,830,219 $ 3,583,417 $ 3,433,062 $ 3,306,042 $ 3,246,953 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 117,533 $ 120,726 $ 130,172 $ 131,606 $ 103,377 Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans — — — — 12,313 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,808 ) (4,448 ) (6,466 ) 16 16,132 Charge-offs (1,953 ) (1,167 ) (3,497 ) (2,126 ) (1,104 ) Recoveries 1,316 2,422 517 676 888 Balance, end of period $ 110,088 $ 117,533 $ 120,726 $ 130,172 $ 131,606 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 13,967 $ 14,002 $ 14,619 $ 15,280 $ 14,330 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,495 (35 ) (617 ) (661 ) 950 Balance, end of period $ 15,462 $ 13,967 $ 14,002 $ 14,619 $ 15,280 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 125,550 $ 131,500 $ 134,728 $ 144,791 $ 146,886 Provision for Credit Losses Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans $ (6,808 ) $ (4,448 ) $ (6,466 ) $ 16 $ 6,572 Provision for credit losses-acquired loans — — — — 9,560 Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,495 (35 ) (617 ) (661 ) (1,372 ) Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments — — — — 2,322 Provision for credit losses-held to maturity securities — (51 ) 3 (3 ) (10 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (5,313 ) $ (4,534 ) $ (7,080 ) $ (648 ) $ 17,072 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 69,369 $ 82,375 $ 85,268 $ 91,718 $ 87,386 Loans past due ninety days or more 550 861 97 171 720 Other real estate owned 1,927 4,744 6,314 6,236 6,624 Other repossessed assets 43 166 50 239 240 Total nonperforming assets $ 71,889 $ 88,146 $ 91,729 $ 98,364 $ 94,970 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 817 $ 1,817 $ 2,122 $ 2,394 $ 2,370 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 88,146 $ 91,729 $ 98,364 $ 94,970 $ 85,901 Net loan (charge offs) recoveries (637 ) 1,255 (2,980 ) (1,450 ) (216 ) New nonperforming loans 5,886 6,908 7,989 14,936 8,664 Acquired nonperforming assets — — — — 12,781 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (18,429 ) (8,581 ) (10,948 ) (8,884 ) (10,811 ) OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (3,077 ) (3,165 ) (696 ) (1,208 ) (1,349 ) Balance, end of period $ 71,889 $ 88,146 $ 91,729 $ 98,364 $ 94,970 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.91 % 0.88 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.71 0.86 0.87 0.94 0.90 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37 0.46 0.50 0.54 0.53 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.12 0.06 0.01 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.11 1.19 1.21 1.30 1.31 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.26 1.33 1.35 1.44 1.47 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 157.45 141.20 141.42 141.66 149.37 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.07 0.12 0.17 0.16 0.23 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 6,730,511 $ 30,637 1.81 % $ 6,244,097 $ 32,384 2.06 % $ 4,957,680 $ 28,154 2.26 % Nontaxable(1) 964,712 7,082 2.91 759,073 5,835 3.05 543,845 4,728 3.46 Total securities 7,695,223 37,719 1.94 7,003,170 38,219 2.17 5,501,525 32,882 2.38 Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 218,809 86 0.16 322,430 132 0.16 292,436 77 0.10 Federal funds sold — — — — — — 427 — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,614,685 26,465 4.02 2,588,270 28,224 4.33 2,357,056 27,523 4.65 PPP loans 302,829 8,106 10.62 602,675 11,186 7.36 1,064,863 11,806 4.41 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,166,768 22,007 4.03 1,990,538 20,048 4.00 1,597,446 18,605 4.63 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,996,186 21,744 4.32 1,964,609 22,129 4.47 1,756,443 20,733 4.70 Real estate construction 837,716 9,390 4.45 835,976 9,591 4.55 859,941 9,723 4.50 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 697,521 7,089 4.03 674,510 7,415 4.36 554,596 6,535 4.69 Residential mortgage 853,208 8,615 4.01 855,734 9,068 4.20 785,852 9,288 4.70 Consumer 417,114 4,793 4.56 407,735 4,889 4.76 390,233 5,188 5.29 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (118,142 ) — — (121,823 ) — — (118,739 ) — — Net loans 9,767,885 108,209 4.40 9,798,224 112,550 4.56 9,247,691 109,401 4.71 Total earning assets 17,681,917 146,014 3.28 % 17,123,824 150,901 3.50 % 15,042,079 142,360 3.77 % Nonearning Assets 1,469,774 1,484,951 1,359,073 Total Assets $ 19,151,691 $ 18,608,775 $ 16,401,152 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,609,596 $ 2,160 0.10 % $ 8,364,326 $ 2,240 0.11 % $ 7,176,563 $ 2,166 0.12 % Time deposits 1,048,785 1,008 0.38 1,097,126 1,204 0.44 1,074,746 2,443 0.90 Short-term borrowings 176,956 123 0.28 139,001 98 0.28 268,464 175 0.26 Other borrowings 371,918 3,554 3.79 280,897 3,102 4.38 534,082 3,472 2.59 Total interest bearing liabilities 10,207,255 6,845 0.27 % 9,881,350 6,644 0.27 % 9,053,855 8,256 0.36 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 6,607,095 6,356,326 5,266,711 Accrued interest and other liabilities 164,663 187,801 200,306 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,771,758 6,544,127 5,467,017 Equity 2,172,678 2,183,298 1,880,280 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,151,691 $ 18,608,775 $ 16,401,152 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 139,169 $ 144,257 $ 134,104 Net interest spread(1) 3.01 % 3.23 % 3.41 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3) 3.12 % 3.34 % 3.55 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 57.73 % 57.71 % 60.19 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 6,135,732 $ 125,010 2.04 % $ 3,901,202 $ 98,263 2.52 % Nontaxable(1) 799,283 24,390 3.05 424,199 15,802 3.73 Total securities 6,935,015 149,400 2.15 4,325,401 114,065 2.64 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 254,630 344 0.14 225,024 924 0.41 Federal funds sold 3,457 1 0.03 107 — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,543,514 111,473 4.38 2,437,183 118,513 4.86 PPP loans 734,139 40,627 5.53 779,183 25,285 3.25 Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,950,014 81,717 4.19 1,480,109 72,215 4.88 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,969,910 87,728 4.45 1,589,932 78,178 4.92 Real estate construction 824,055 37,891 4.60 1,007,086 46,785 4.65 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 681,493 29,822 4.38 538,646 25,713 4.77 Residential mortgage 846,573 36,768 4.34 793,821 38,210 4.81 Consumer 407,592 20,201 4.96 410,013 22,190 5.41 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (125,304 ) — — (104,892 ) — — Net loans 9,831,986 446,227 4.54 8,931,081 427,089 4.78 Total earning assets 17,025,088 595,972 3.50 % 13,481,613 542,078 4.02 % Nonearning Assets 1,483,185 1,300,992 Total Assets $ 18,508,273 $ 14,782,605 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,311,825 $ 9,063 0.11 % $ 6,718,413 $ 16,560 0.25 % Time deposits 1,137,097 5,734 0.50 1,088,185 13,727 1.26 Short-term borrowings 181,165 471 0.26 155,467 610 0.39 Other borrowings 339,733 12,932 3.81 382,733 13,986 3.65 Total interest bearing liabilities 9,969,820 28,200 0.28 % 8,344,798 44,883 0.54 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 6,230,851 4,554,479 Accrued interest and other liabilities 176,697 169,450 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,407,548 4,723,929 Equity 2,130,905 1,713,878 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,508,273 $ 14,782,605 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 567,772 $ 497,195 Net interest spread(1) 3.22 % 3.48 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3) 3.33 % 3.69 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 58.56 % 61.90 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Total Assets Arizona Bank & Trust $ 1,969,184 $ 1,808,943 $ 1,645,816 $ 1,614,740 $ 1,529,800 Bank of Blue Valley 1,441,980 1,460,751 1,419,003 1,425,434 1,376,080 Citywide Banks 2,696,695 2,685,554 2,611,842 2,632,199 2,628,963 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 2,235,630 1,968,612 1,990,040 1,932,234 1,853,078 First Bank & Trust 2,878,173 2,855,671 2,882,969 2,991,053 3,171,961 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,686,038 1,680,558 1,671,240 1,584,561 1,525,503 Minnesota Bank & Trust 865,825 872,291 955,638 995,692 1,000,168 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,623,597 2,586,951 2,494,257 2,356,918 2,032,637 Premier Valley Bank 1,224,396 1,198,540 1,126,807 1,062,607 1,076,615 Rocky Mountain Bank 713,930 718,956 646,821 620,800 616,157 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,224,689 1,209,954 1,252,096 1,264,009 1,267,488 Total Deposits Arizona Bank & Trust $ 1,768,793 $ 1,617,732 $ 1,450,248 $ 1,453,888 $ 1,357,158 Bank of Blue Valley 1,179,294 1,192,868 1,168,617 1,178,114 1,138,264 Citywide Banks 2,291,912 2,282,703 2,174,237 2,231,320 2,181,511 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,750,071 1,705,753 1,471,564 1,565,782 1,456,908 First Bank & Trust 2,397,350 2,367,353 2,361,391 2,427,920 2,622,716 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,496,262 1,509,847 1,512,106 1,426,426 1,338,677 Minnesota Bank & Trust 719,489 734,292 762,549 813,693 789,555 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,308,939 2,206,099 2,195,838 2,077,304 1,749,963 Premier Valley Bank 1,051,286 988,579 963,459 896,715 836,984 Rocky Mountain Bank 640,757 602,155 568,961 549,894 538,012 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,070,161 1,048,367 1,093,119 1,067,735 1,057,369





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 47,568 $ 53,911 $ 59,593 $ 50,801 $ 37,795 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,713 1,814 1,907 1,988 1,975 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 49,281 $ 55,725 $ 61,500 $ 52,789 $ 39,770 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,061,973 $ 2,072,593 $ 1,980,904 $ 1,963,674 $ 1,769,575 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 488,151 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 34,018 36,279 38,614 41,399 42,733 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,451,950 $ 1,460,309 $ 1,366,285 $ 1,346,270 $ 1,238,691 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.15 % 10.32 % 12.07 % 10.49 % 8.50 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.47 % 15.14 % 18.05 % 15.90 % 12.77 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 137,194 $ 142,543 $ 141,218 $ 139,605 $ 132,575 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,975 1,714 1,762 1,761 1,529 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 139,169 $ 144,257 $ 142,980 $ 141,366 $ 134,104 Average earning assets $ 17,681,917 $ 17,123,824 $ 16,819,978 $ 16,460,124 $ 15,042,079 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08 % 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.44 % 3.51 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.12 3.34 3.41 3.48 3.55 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.05 0.08 0.09 0.12 0.10 Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 2,071,473 $ 2,061,547 $ 2,049,081 $ 1,945,502 $ 1,968,526 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 32,988 35,157 37,452 39,867 42,383 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,462,480 $ 1,450,385 $ 1,435,624 $ 1,329,630 $ 1,350,138 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,275,264 42,250,092 42,245,452 42,173,675 42,093,862 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 49.00 $ 48.79 $ 48.50 $ 46.13 $ 46.77 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 34.59 $ 34.33 $ 33.98 $ 31.53 $ 32.07 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,462,480 $ 1,450,385 $ 1,435,624 $ 1,329,630 $ 1,350,138 Total assets (GAAP) $ 19,274,549 $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 32,988 35,157 37,452 39,867 42,383 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,665,556 $ 18,385,063 $ 17,757,549 $ 17,628,555 $ 17,289,951 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.84 % 7.89 % 8.08 % 7.54 % 7.81 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)



For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 137,194 $ 142,543 $ 141,218 $ 139,605 $ 132,575 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,975 1,714 1,762 1,761 1,529 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 139,169 144,257 142,980 141,366 134,104 Noninterest income 32,730 32,724 33,164 30,317 32,621 Securities gains, net (1,563 ) (1,535 ) (2,842 ) 30 (2,829 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net 27 (112 ) (83 ) 110 (36 ) Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (502 ) (195 ) 526 (917 ) 102 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 169,861 $ 175,139 $ 173,745 $ 170,906 $ 163,962 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 115,386 $ 110,627 $ 103,376 $ 102,423 $ 99,269 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,169 2,295 2,415 2,516 2,501 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,549 2,374 1,345 35 1,899 (Gain) loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 214 (3 ) 183 194 2,621 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,989 204 210 2,928 2,186 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 108,465 $ 105,757 $ 99,223 $ 96,750 $ 90,062 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 63.86 % 60.38 % 57.11 % 56.61 % 54.93 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ — $ — $ 44 $ 534 $ 232 Occupancy — — 1 9 — Furniture and equipment — 7 41 607 423 Professional fees 1,989 145 63 670 1,422 Advertising — 11 6 156 42 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net — 39 — — — Other noninterest expenses — 2 55 952 67 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 1,989 $ 204 $ 210 $ 2,928 $ 2,186 After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.05 $ — $ — $ 0.05 $ 0.04 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 47,568 $ 37,795 $ 211,873 $ 133,487 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,713 1,975 7,422 8,429 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 49,281 $ 39,770 $ 219,295 $ 141,916 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,061,973 $ 1,769,575 $ 2,020,200 $ 1,656,708 Less average goodwill 576,005 488,151 576,005 456,854 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 34,018 42,733 37,554 44,298 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,451,950 $ 1,238,691 $ 1,406,641 $ 1,155,556 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.15 % 8.50 % 10.49 % 8.06 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.47 % 12.77 % 15.59 % 12.28 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 137,194 $ 132,575 $ 560,560 $ 491,729 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,975 1,529 7,212 5,466 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 139,169 $ 134,104 $ 567,772 $ 497,195 Average earning assets $ 17,681,917 $ 15,042,079 $ 17,025,088 $ 13,481,613 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08 % 3.51 % 3.29 % 3.65 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.12 3.55 3.33 3.69 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.05 0.10 0.09 0.12 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 137,194 $ 132,575 $ 560,560 $ 491,729 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,975 1,529 7,212 5,466 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 139,169 134,104 567,772 497,195 Noninterest income 32,730 32,621 128,935 120,291 Securities gains, net (1,563 ) (2,829 ) (5,910 ) (7,793 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net 27 (36 ) (58 ) (640 ) Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (502 ) 102 (1,088 ) 1,778 Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $ 169,861 $ 163,962 $ 689,651 $ 610,831 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 115,386 $ 99,269 $ 431,812 $ 370,963 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,169 2,501 9,395 10,670 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,549 1,899 6,303 3,801 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 214 2,621 588 5,101 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,989 2,186 5,331 5,381 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 108,465 $ 90,062 $ 410,195 $ 346,010 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 63.86 % 54.93 % 59.48 % 56.65 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ — $ 232 $ 578 $ 398 Occupancy — — 10 — Furniture and equipment — 423 655 958 Professional fees 1,989 1,422 2,867 3,399 Advertising — 42 173 143 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net — — 39 — Other noninterest expenses — 67 1,009 483 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 1,989 $ 2,186 $ 5,331 $ 5,381 After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 PPP I loan balances $ 27,092 $ 74,255 $ 374,174 $ 739,562 $ 957,785 Average PPP I loans balances 53,321 174,930 597,703 841,262 1,064,863 PPP I fee income $ 497 $ 3,886 $ 7,313 $ 7,464 $ 9,109 PPP I interest income 129 403 1,445 2,087 2,697 Total PPP I interest income $ 626 $ 4,289 $ 8,758 $ 9,551 $ 11,806 PPP II loan balances $ 172,791 $ 334,992 $ 455,001 $ 415,766 $ — Average PPP II loan balances 249,508 427,745 449,856 151,255 — PPP II fee income $ 6,838 $ 5,784 $ 1,263 $ 223 $ — PPP II interest income 642 1,113 1,165 375 — Total PPP II interest income $ 7,480 $ 6,897 $ 2,428 $ 598 $ — Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 2.95 % 3.15 % 3.31 % 3.39 % 3.44 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 2.99 3.20 3.35 3.44 3.48 Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.72 0.88 0.93 1.03 0.97 Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.73 0.90 0.95 1.06 1.00 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38 0.47 0.52 0.58 0.56 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.13 0.07 0.01 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.13 1.24 1.31 1.46 1.45 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.29 1.39 1.47 1.63 1.62 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.08 0.12 0.18 0.18 0.25 After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.24





As of and For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average PPP I loan balances $ 413,983 $ 779,183 Average PPP II loan balances 320,156 — PPP I and II fee income $ 33,268 $ 17,306 PPP I and II interest income 7,359 7,979 Total PPP interest income $ 40,627 $ 25,285 Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.19 % 3.67 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.24 3.72 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 0.35 After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.76 $ 0.53 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

