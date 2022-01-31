Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports Annual Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results as of December 31, 2021

Highlights

  • Record annual net income available to common stockholders of $211.9 million or $5.00 per diluted common share
  • Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $47.6 million or $1.12 per diluted common share
  • Annual loan growth of $689.4 million or 8%, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
  • Quarterly loan growth of $309.0 million or 13% annualized, exclusive of PPP loans
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.37% and 30-89 day loan delinquencies fell to 0.07% of total loans
  • Net loan charge-offs for the quarter of $637,000 or 0.03% of average loans, and net charge offs for the year of $3.8 million or 0.04% of average loans
  • HTLF Board of Directors approved a consolidation plan for its eleven bank charters
  Quarter Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $47.6  $37.8  $211.9  $133.5 
Diluted earnings per common share  1.12   0.98   5.00   3.57 
                 
Return on average assets  1.03%  0.97%  1.19%  0.93%
Return on average common equity  9.15   8.50   10.49   8.06 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)  13.47   12.77   15.59   12.28 
Net interest margin  3.08   3.51   3.29   3.65 
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)  3.12   3.55   3.33   3.69 
Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)  63.86   54.93   59.48   56.65 
         



"HTLF completed a successful year with record net income available to common stockholders of $211.9 million, or $5.00 per diluted common share. Our success was highlighted by strong loan growth and excellent credit quality."
Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $47.6 million compared to $37.8 million, an increase of $9.8 million or 26%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $1.12 compared to $0.98, an increase of $0.14 or 14%.
  • Net interest income of $137.2 million compared to $132.6 million, an increase of $4.6 million or 3%.
  • Return on average common equity of 9.15% and return on average assets of 1.03% compared to 8.50% and 0.97%, respectively.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 13.47% compared to 12.77%.

HTLF reported the following results for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $211.9 million compared to $133.5 million, an increase of $78.4 million or 59%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $5.00 compared to $3.57, an increase of $1.43 or 40%.
  • Net interest income of $560.6 million compared to $491.7 million, an increase of $68.8 million or 14%.
  • Return on average common equity was 10.49% and return on average assets was 1.19% compared to 8.06% and 0.93%, respectively.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 15.59% compared to 12.28%.

Commenting on HTLF's 2021 results, Bruce K. Lee, HTLF’s president and chief executive officer, said, "HTLF completed a successful year with record net income available to common stockholders of $211.9 million, or $5.00 per diluted common share. Our success was highlighted by strong loan growth and excellent credit quality."

Recent Developments

In the fourth quarter of 2021, HTLF began evaluating the consolidation of its eleven bank charters as part of its ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency. As a result, the HTLF Board of Directors approved a plan to consolidate its eleven bank charters into a single Colorado based charter that will continue to operate under separate bank brands in each market. The plan remains subject to regulatory approval. The consolidation project is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.08% (3.12% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest income was $144.0 million, which was an increase of $3.2 million or 2% from $140.8 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.
  • Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $146.0 million, which was an increase of $3.7 million or 3% from $142.4 million.
  • Average earning assets increased $2.64 billion or 18% to $17.68 billion compared to $15.04 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans.
  • The average rate on earning assets decreased 49 basis points to 3.28% compared to 3.77%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 44% of total average earning assets compared to 37%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest expense was $6.8 million, a decrease of $1.4 million or 17% from $8.3 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
  • The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.27% compared to 0.36%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.41 billion or 17% to $9.66 billion from $8.25 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth.
  • The average interest rate paid on Heartland's interest bearing deposits decreased 9 basis points to 0.13% compared to 0.22%.
  • Average borrowings decreased $253.7 million to $548.9 million from $802.5 million. The average interest rate paid on Heartland's borrowings was 2.66% compared to 1.81%.

Net interest income increased for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income totaled $137.2 million compared to $132.6 million, which was an increase of $4.6 million or 3%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $139.2 million compared to $134.1 million, which was an increase of $5.1 million or 4%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $32.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $32.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $109,000 or less than 1%. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 were:

  • Service charges and fees increased $2.6 million or 21% to $15.3 million from $12.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Trust fees increased $874,000 or 16% to $6.4 million from $5.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to market value increases of assets under management.
  • Net securities gains totaled $1.6 million compared to $2.8 million, which was a decrease of $1.3 million or 45%.
  • Net gains of sales of loans held for sale decreased $3.0 million to $4.2 million compared to $7.1 million, primarily due to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $115.4 million compared to $99.3 million for the same quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $16.1 million or 16%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 were:

  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $63.0 million compared to $51.6 million, which was an increase of $11.4 million or 22%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salary and benefit expenses as a result of more full time equivalent employees, including those from the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the addition of specialized commercial and agribusiness lending teams in the third quarter of 2021. Total full time equivalent employees were 2,249 compared to 2,013, which was an increase of 236 or 12%.
  • Professional fees totaled $17.6 million compared to $15.1 million, which was an increase of $2.5 million or 17%. The increase was primarily attributable to recent technology and automation projects and acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Advertising expense totaled $2.2 million compared to $1.1 million, which was an increase of $1.1 million or 100%. The increase was primarily attributable to the resumption of in-person customer events and the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net losses on sales/valuation of assets totaled $214,000 compared to $2.6 million. HTLF recorded losses of $481,000 associated with branch optimization activities in the fourth quarter of 2021, which were offset by gains of $267,000 related to sales of repossessed assets. The losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $2.3 million of write-downs on fixed assets associated with branch optimization activities.
  • Other noninterest expenses totaled $14.6 million compared to $11.0 million, which was an increase of $3.6 million or 33%. The increase was primarily attributable to increased travel expenses and customer entertainment activities as in-person meetings and events resumed in 2021 and the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Heartland's effective tax rate was 17.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 18.52% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The following items impacted Heartland's fourth quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations:

  • Solar energy tax credits of $2.5 million and $461,000.
  • Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 and $195,000.
  • New markets tax credits of $75,000 compared to $75,000.
  • Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $272,000 and $1.1 million.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 9.86% compared to 11.82%.
  • Tax benefits of $491,000 and $617,000 related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Heartland's effective tax rate was 20.10% and 20.72%, respectively.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.27 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.37 billion or 8% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 40% and 35% of total assets at December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $9.95 billion at December 31, 2021, $9.85 billion at September 30, 2021 and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $309.0 million or 13% annualized during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $689.4 million or 8% since year-end 2020.

Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $2.5 million or less than 1% to $5.09 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $5.08 billion at September 30, 2021.
    • PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") loans decreased $47.2 million or 64%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") decreased $162.2 million or 48%.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $211.8 million or 5% to $4.89 billion from $4.67 billion.
  • Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $753.8 million compared to $684.7 million, an increase of $69.1 million or 10%.

Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $183.7 million or 3% to $5.09 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $5.27 billion at December 31, 2020.
    • PPP I loans decreased $930.7 million or 97%. PPP II loans totaled $172.8 million.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $574.2 million or 13% to $4.89 billion from $4.31 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $82.0 million or 3% to $2.87 billion from $2.78 billion.
  • Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $753.8 million, an increase of $39.2 million or 5% from $714.5 million.

Total deposits were $16.42 billion as of December 31, 2021, $16.02 billion as of September 30, 2021 and $14.98 billion at December 31, 2020. Significant deposit changes by category at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 included:

  • Demand deposits decreased $42.4 million or 1% to $6.50 billion compared to $6.54 billion.
  • Savings deposits increased $481.7 million or 6% to $8.90 billion from $8.42 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $44.3 million or 4% to $1.02 billion from $1.07 billion.

Significant deposit changes by category at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

  • Demand deposits increased $806.5 million or 14% to $6.50 billion compared to $5.69 billion.
  • Savings deposits increased $878.2 million or 11% to $8.90 billion from $8.02 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $247.4 million or 19% to $1.02 billion from $1.27 billion.

Year over year growth in non-time deposits was positively impacted by payments related to federal government stimulus programs and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.8 million, which was a decrease of $22.9 million from $16.1 million of expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 included $9.6 million of provision expense for loans acquired in the quarter. The provision benefit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:

  • Decrease in nonperforming loans of $13.3 million to $69.9 million or 0.70% of total loans compared to $83.2 million or 0.84% of total loans at September 30, 2021, and $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020.
  • Improved macroeconomic outlook compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and consistent economic outlook compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $110.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $117.5 million at September 30, 2021, and $131.6 million at December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans for the year ended December 31, 2021:

  • Provision benefit for the year ended December 31, 2021, totaled $17.7 million.
  • Net charge offs of $3.8 million were recorded for the year or 0.04% of average loans.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
Heartland's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $15.5 million and $15.3 million at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following impacted Heartland's allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments during 2020:

  • Provision expense of $1.5 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021, and provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $182,000.
  • Unfunded commitments increased $583.3 million or 18% to $3.83 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The net provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $125.6 million at December 31, 2021, which was 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2021, compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed, the total allowance for lending related credit losses was 1.29% and 1.62% of loans at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $23.1 million or 24% to $71.9 million, which was 0.37% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $69.9 million or 0.70% of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.07% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
  • Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details

HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join, please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID will be provided. Direct Event online registration can be found at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8779156. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering. A replay will be available until January 30, 2023, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.27 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.  

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, include, among others:

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, pandemics, persistent inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages, terrorist threats or acts of war;
  • Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
  • Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions, rising interest rates and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
  • Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
  • Strategic and External Risks, including competitive forces impacting our business and strategic acquisition risks;
  • Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
  • Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect the company’s customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the company’s financial results, is included in the company’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
December 31,		 For the Year Ended
December 31,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Interest Income        
Interest and fees on loans $107,721  $108,865  $444,137  $424,941 
Interest on securities:        
Taxable  30,637   28,154   125,010   98,263 
Nontaxable  5,595   3,735   19,268   12,484 
Interest on federal funds sold        1    
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments  86   77   344   924 
Total Interest Income  144,039   140,831   588,760   536,612 
Interest Expense        
Interest on deposits  3,168   4,609   14,797   30,287 
Interest on short-term borrowings  123   175   471   610 
Interest on other borrowings  3,554   3,472   12,932   13,986 
Total Interest Expense  6,845   8,256   28,200   44,883 
Net Interest Income  137,194   132,575   560,560   491,729 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses  (5,313)  17,072   (17,575)  67,066 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  142,507   115,503   578,135   424,663 
Noninterest Income        
Service charges and fees  15,349   12,725   59,703   47,467 
Loan servicing income  781   997   3,276   2,977 
Trust fees  6,380   5,506   24,417   20,862 
Brokerage and insurance commissions  962   779   3,546   2,756 
Securities gains (losses), net  1,563   2,829   5,910   7,793 
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net  (27)  36   58   640 
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale  4,151   7,104   20,605   28,515 
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights  502   (102)  1,088   (1,778)
Income on bank owned life insurance  1,056   1,021   3,762   3,554 
Other noninterest income  2,013   1,726   6,570   7,505 
Total Noninterest Income  32,730   32,621   128,935   120,291 
Noninterest Expense                
Salaries and employee benefits  63,031   51,615   240,114   202,668 
Occupancy  7,282   6,849   29,965   26,554 
Furniture and equipment  3,364   3,913   13,323   12,514 
Professional fees  17,631   15,117   64,600   54,068 
Advertising  2,218   1,107   7,257   5,235 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization  2,169   2,501   9,395   10,670 
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net  363   468   990   1,340 
(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net  214   2,621   588   5,101 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs  1,989   2,186   5,331   5,381 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects  2,549   1,899   6,303   3,801 
Other noninterest expenses  14,576   10,993   53,946   43,631 
Total Noninterest Expense  115,386   99,269   431,812   370,963 
Income Before Income Taxes  59,851   48,855   275,258   173,991 
Income taxes  10,271   9,046   55,335   36,053 
Net Income  49,580   39,809   219,923   137,938 
Preferred dividends  (2,012)  (2,014)  (8,050)  (4,451)
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $47,568  $37,795  $211,873  $133,487 
Earnings per common share-diluted $1.12  $0.98  $5.00  $3.57 
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted  42,479,442   38,534,082   42,410,611   37,356,524 
                 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Interest Income         
Interest and fees on loans$107,721  $112,062  $111,915  $112,439  $108,865 
Interest on securities:         
Taxable 30,637   32,384   31,546   30,443   28,154 
Nontaxable 5,595   4,609   4,561   4,503   3,735 
Interest on federal funds sold          1    
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 86   132   60   66   77 
Total Interest Income 144,039   149,187   148,082   147,452   140,831 
Interest Expense         
Interest on deposits 3,168   3,444   3,790   4,395   4,609 
Interest on short-term borrowings 123   98   98   152   175 
Interest on other borrowings 3,554   3,102   2,976   3,300   3,472 
Total Interest Expense 6,845   6,644   6,864   7,847   8,256 
Net Interest Income 137,194   142,543   141,218   139,605   132,575 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (5,313)  (4,534)  (7,080)  (648)  17,072 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 142,507   147,077   148,298   140,253   115,503 
Noninterest Income         
Service charges and fees 15,349   15,551   15,132   13,671   12,725 
Loan servicing income 781   784   873   838   997 
Trust fees 6,380   6,221   6,039   5,777   5,506 
Brokerage and insurance commissions 962   866   865   853   779 
Securities gains (losses), net 1,563   1,535   2,842   (30)  2,829 
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net (27)  112   83   (110)  36 
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,151   5,281   4,753   6,420   7,104 
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 502   195   (526)  917   (102)
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,056   940   937   829   1,021 
Other noninterest income 2,013   1,239   2,166   1,152   1,726 
Total Noninterest Income 32,730   32,724   33,164   30,317   32,621 
Noninterest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 63,031   60,689   57,332   59,062   51,615 
Occupancy 7,282   7,366   7,399   7,918   6,849 
Furniture and equipment 3,364   3,365   3,501   3,093   3,913 
Professional fees 17,631   17,242   16,237   13,490   15,117 
Advertising 2,218   1,921   1,649   1,469   1,107 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,169   2,295   2,415   2,516   2,501 
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 363   78   414   135   468 
(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 214   (3)  183   194   2,621 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,989   204   210   2,928   2,186 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,549   2,374   1,345   35   1,899 
Other noninterest expenses 14,576   15,096   12,691   11,583   10,993 
Total Noninterest Expense 115,386   110,627   103,376   102,423   99,269 
Income Before Income Taxes 59,851   69,174   78,086   68,147   48,855 
Income taxes 10,271   13,250   16,481   15,333   9,046 
Net Income 49,580   55,924   61,605   52,814   39,809 
Preferred dividends (2,012)  (2,013)  (2,012)  (2,013)  (2,014)
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$47,568  $53,911  $59,593  $50,801  $37,795 
Earnings per common share-diluted$1.12  $1.27  $1.41  $1.20  $0.98 
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,479,442   42,415,993   42,359,873   42,335,747   38,534,082 
                    


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of
 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$163,895  $192,247  $208,702  $198,177  $219,243 
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 271,704   135,158   240,426   269,685   118,660 
Cash and cash equivalents 435,599   327,405   449,128   467,862   337,903 
Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,894   3,138   3,138   3,138   3,129 
Securities:         
Carried at fair value 7,530,374   7,449,936   6,543,978   6,370,495   6,127,975 
Held to maturity, at cost 84,709   85,354   85,439   85,293   88,839 
Other investments, at cost 82,567   83,332   76,809   74,935   75,253 
Loans held for sale 21,640   37,078   33,248   43,037   57,949 
Loans:         
Held to maturity 9,954,572   9,854,907   10,012,014   10,050,456   10,023,051 
Allowance for credit losses (110,088)  (117,533)  (120,726)  (130,172)  (131,606)
Loans, net 9,844,484   9,737,374   9,891,288   9,920,284   9,891,445 
Premises, furniture and equipment, net 215,827   221,996   226,358   225,047   226,094 
Goodwill 576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005 
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 32,988   35,157   37,452   39,867   42,383 
Servicing rights, net 6,890   6,351   6,201   6,953   6,052 
Cash surrender value on life insurance 191,722   190,576   189,619   188,521   187,664 
Other real estate, net 1,927   4,744   6,314   6,236   6,624 
Other assets 246,923   237,779   246,029   236,754   281,024 
Total Assets$19,274,549  $18,996,225  $18,371,006  $18,244,427  $17,908,339 
Liabilities and Equity         
Liabilities         
Deposits:         
Demand$6,495,326  $6,537,722  $6,299,289  $6,175,946  $5,688,810 
Savings 8,897,909   8,416,204   8,189,223   8,179,251   8,019,704 
Time 1,024,020   1,068,317   1,126,606   1,203,854   1,271,391 
Total deposits 16,417,255   16,022,243   15,615,118   15,559,051   14,979,905 
Short-term borrowings 131,597   265,620   152,563   140,597   167,872 
Other borrowings 372,072   371,765   271,244   349,514   457,042 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 171,447   164,345   172,295   139,058   224,289 
Total Liabilities 17,092,371   16,823,973   16,211,220   16,188,220   15,829,108 
Stockholders' Equity         
Preferred equity 110,705   110,705   110,705   110,705   110,705 
Common stock 42,275   42,250   42,245   42,174   42,094 
Capital surplus 1,071,956   1,068,913   1,066,765   1,063,497   1,062,083 
Retained earnings 962,994   926,834   883,484   833,171   791,630 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (5,752)  23,550   56,587   6,660   72,719 
Total Equity 2,182,178   2,172,252   2,159,786   2,056,207   2,079,231 
Total Liabilities and Equity$19,274,549  $18,996,225  $18,371,006  $18,244,427  $17,908,339 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Average Balances         
Assets$19,151,691  $18,608,775  $18,293,756  $17,964,723  $16,401,152 
Loans, net of unearned 9,886,027   9,920,047   10,072,071   9,952,152   9,366,430 
Deposits 16,265,476   15,817,778   15,576,345   15,044,561   13,518,020 
Earning assets 17,681,917   17,123,824   16,819,978   16,460,124   15,042,079 
Interest bearing liabilities 10,207,255   9,881,350   9,871,302   9,917,159   9,053,855 
Common equity 2,061,973   2,072,593   1,980,904   1,963,674   1,769,575 
Total stockholders' equity 2,172,678   2,183,298   2,091,609   2,074,379   1,880,280 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,451,950   1,460,309   1,366,285   1,346,270   1,238,691 
          
Key Performance Ratios         
Annualized return on average assets 1.03%  1.19%  1.35%  1.19%  0.97%
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.15   10.32   12.07   10.49   8.50 
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.47   15.14   18.05   15.90   12.77 
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03   (0.05)  0.12   0.06   0.01 
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08   3.30   3.37   3.44   3.51 
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.12   3.34   3.41   3.48   3.55 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 63.86   60.38   57.11   56.61   54.93 


  For the Quarter Ended
December 31,		 For the Year Ended
December 31,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Average Balances        
Assets $19,151,691  $16,401,152  $18,508,273  $14,782,605 
Loans, net of unearned  9,886,027   9,366,430   9,957,290   9,035,973 
Deposits  16,265,476   13,518,020   15,679,773   12,361,077 
Earning assets  17,681,917   15,042,079   17,025,088   13,481,613 
Interest bearing liabilities  10,207,255   9,053,855   9,969,820   8,344,798 
Common equity  2,061,973   1,769,575   2,020,200   1,656,708 
Total stockholders' equity  2,172,678   1,880,280   2,130,905   1,713,878 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)  1,451,950   1,238,691   1,406,641   1,155,556 
                 
Key Performance Ratios                
Annualized return on average assets  1.03%  0.97%  1.19%  0.93%
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)  9.15   8.50   10.49   8.06 
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)  13.47   12.77   15.59   12.28 
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  0.03   0.01   0.04   0.32 
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)  3.08   3.51   3.29   3.65 
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)  3.12   3.55   3.33   3.69 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(1)  63.86   54.93   59.48   56.65 
         



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Common Share Data         
Book value per common share$49.00  $48.79  $48.50  $46.13  $46.77 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)$34.59  $34.33  $33.98  $31.53  $32.07 
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,275,264   42,250,092   42,245,452   42,173,675   42,093,862 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.84%  7.89%  8.08%  7.54%  7.81%
          
Other Selected Trend Information          
Effective tax rate 17.16%  19.15%  21.11%  22.50%  18.52%
Full time equivalent employees 2,249   2,163   2,091   2,131   2,013 
          
Loans Held to Maturity         
Commercial and industrial$2,645,085  $2,538,369  $2,518,908  $2,421,260  $2,534,799 
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 199,883   409,247   829,175   1,155,328   957,785 
Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,240,334   2,135,227   1,940,134   1,837,559   1,776,406 
Commercial and business lending 5,085,302   5,082,843   5,288,217   5,414,147   5,268,990 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,010,591   2,020,487   1,987,369   1,967,183   1,921,481 
Real estate construction 856,119   814,001   854,295   796,027   863,220 
Commercial real estate lending 2,866,710   2,834,488   2,841,664   2,763,210   2,784,701 
Total commercial lending 7,952,012   7,917,331   8,129,881   8,177,357   8,053,691 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 753,753   684,670   679,608   683,969   714,526 
Residential mortgage 829,283   840,356   800,884   786,994   840,442 
Consumer 419,524   412,550   401,641   402,136   414,392 
Total loans held to maturity$9,954,572  $9,854,907  $10,012,014  $10,050,456  $10,023,051 
          
Total unfunded loan commitments$3,830,219  $3,583,417  $3,433,062  $3,306,042  $3,246,953 
          



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans          
Balance, beginning of period$117,533  $120,726  $130,172  $131,606  $103,377 
Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans             12,313 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (6,808)  (4,448)  (6,466)  16   16,132 
Charge-offs (1,953)  (1,167)  (3,497)  (2,126)  (1,104)
Recoveries 1,316   2,422   517   676   888 
Balance, end of period$110,088  $117,533  $120,726  $130,172  $131,606 
          
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments         
Balance, beginning of period$13,967  $14,002  $14,619  $15,280  $14,330 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,495   (35)  (617)  (661)  950 
Balance, end of period$15,462  $13,967  $14,002  $14,619  $15,280 
          
Allowance for lending related credit losses$125,550  $131,500  $134,728  $144,791  $146,886 
          
Provision for Credit Losses         
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans$(6,808) $(4,448) $(6,466) $16  $6,572 
Provision for credit losses-acquired loans             9,560 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,495   (35)  (617)  (661)  (1,372)
Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments             2,322 
Provision for credit losses-held to maturity securities    (51)  3   (3)  (10)
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses$(5,313) $(4,534) $(7,080) $(648) $17,072 
          
Asset Quality         
Nonaccrual loans$69,369  $82,375  $85,268  $91,718  $87,386 
Loans past due ninety days or more 550   861   97   171   720 
Other real estate owned 1,927   4,744   6,314   6,236   6,624 
Other repossessed assets 43   166   50   239   240 
Total nonperforming assets$71,889  $88,146  $91,729  $98,364  $94,970 
          
Performing troubled debt restructured loans$817  $1,817  $2,122  $2,394  $2,370 
          
Nonperforming Assets Activity          
Balance, beginning of period$88,146  $91,729  $98,364  $94,970  $85,901 
Net loan (charge offs) recoveries (637)  1,255   (2,980)  (1,450)  (216)
New nonperforming loans 5,886   6,908   7,989   14,936   8,664 
Acquired nonperforming assets             12,781 
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (18,429)  (8,581)  (10,948)  (8,884)  (10,811)
OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (3,077)  (3,165)  (696)  (1,208)  (1,349)
Balance, end of period$71,889  $88,146  $91,729  $98,364  $94,970 
          
Asset Quality Ratios         
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.70%  0.84%  0.85%  0.91%  0.88%
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.71   0.86   0.87   0.94   0.90 
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37   0.46   0.50   0.54   0.53 
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.03   (0.05)  0.12   0.06   0.01 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.11   1.19   1.21   1.30   1.31 
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.26   1.33   1.35   1.44   1.47 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 157.45   141.20   141.42   141.66   149.37 
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.07   0.12   0.17   0.16   0.23 
          
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate
Earning Assets                 
Securities:                 
Taxable$6,730,511  $30,637 1.81% $6,244,097  $32,384 2.06% $4,957,680  $28,154 2.26%
Nontaxable(1) 964,712   7,082 2.91   759,073   5,835 3.05   543,845   4,728 3.46 
Total securities 7,695,223   37,719 1.94   7,003,170   38,219 2.17   5,501,525   32,882 2.38 
Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 218,809   86 0.16   322,430   132 0.16   292,436   77 0.10 
Federal funds sold               427     
Loans:(2)                 
Commercial and industrial(1) 2,614,685   26,465 4.02   2,588,270   28,224 4.33   2,357,056   27,523 4.65 
PPP loans 302,829   8,106 10.62   602,675   11,186 7.36   1,064,863   11,806 4.41 
Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,166,768   22,007 4.03   1,990,538   20,048 4.00   1,597,446   18,605 4.63 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,996,186   21,744 4.32   1,964,609   22,129 4.47   1,756,443   20,733 4.70 
Real estate construction 837,716   9,390 4.45   835,976   9,591 4.55   859,941   9,723 4.50 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 697,521   7,089 4.03   674,510   7,415 4.36   554,596   6,535 4.69 
Residential mortgage 853,208   8,615 4.01   855,734   9,068 4.20   785,852   9,288 4.70 
Consumer 417,114   4,793 4.56   407,735   4,889 4.76   390,233   5,188 5.29 
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (118,142)      (121,823)      (118,739)    
Net loans 9,767,885   108,209 4.40   9,798,224   112,550 4.56   9,247,691   109,401 4.71 
Total earning assets 17,681,917   146,014 3.28%  17,123,824   150,901 3.50%  15,042,079   142,360 3.77%
Nonearning Assets 1,469,774       1,484,951       1,359,073     
Total Assets$19,151,691      $18,608,775      $16,401,152     
Interest Bearing Liabilities                 
Savings$8,609,596  $2,160 0.10% $8,364,326  $2,240 0.11% $7,176,563  $2,166 0.12%
Time deposits 1,048,785   1,008 0.38   1,097,126   1,204 0.44   1,074,746   2,443 0.90 
Short-term borrowings 176,956   123 0.28   139,001   98 0.28   268,464   175 0.26 
Other borrowings 371,918   3,554 3.79   280,897   3,102 4.38   534,082   3,472 2.59 
Total interest bearing liabilities 10,207,255   6,845 0.27%  9,881,350   6,644 0.27%  9,053,855   8,256 0.36%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                 
Noninterest bearing deposits 6,607,095       6,356,326       5,266,711     
Accrued interest and other liabilities 164,663       187,801       200,306     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,771,758       6,544,127       5,467,017     
Equity 2,172,678       2,183,298       1,880,280     
Total Liabilities and Equity$19,151,691      $18,608,775      $16,401,152     
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)  $139,169     $144,257     $134,104  
Net interest spread(1)    3.01%     3.23%     3.41%
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3)    3.12%     3.34%     3.55%
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 57.73%      57.71%      60.19%    
 
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 For the Year Ended
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate
Earning Assets           
Securities:           
Taxable$6,135,732  $125,010 2.04% $3,901,202  $98,263 2.52%
Nontaxable(1) 799,283   24,390 3.05   424,199   15,802 3.73 
Total securities 6,935,015   149,400 2.15   4,325,401   114,065 2.64 
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 254,630   344 0.14   225,024   924 0.41 
Federal funds sold 3,457   1 0.03   107     
Loans:(2)           
Commercial and industrial(1) 2,543,514   111,473 4.38   2,437,183   118,513 4.86 
PPP loans 734,139   40,627 5.53   779,183   25,285 3.25 
Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,950,014   81,717 4.19   1,480,109   72,215 4.88 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,969,910   87,728 4.45   1,589,932   78,178 4.92 
Real estate construction 824,055   37,891 4.60   1,007,086   46,785 4.65 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 681,493   29,822 4.38   538,646   25,713 4.77 
Residential mortgage 846,573   36,768 4.34   793,821   38,210 4.81 
Consumer 407,592   20,201 4.96   410,013   22,190 5.41 
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (125,304)      (104,892)    
Net loans 9,831,986   446,227 4.54   8,931,081   427,089 4.78 
Total earning assets 17,025,088   595,972 3.50%  13,481,613   542,078 4.02%
Nonearning Assets 1,483,185       1,300,992     
Total Assets$18,508,273      $14,782,605     
Interest Bearing Liabilities           
Savings$8,311,825  $9,063 0.11% $6,718,413  $16,560 0.25%
Time deposits 1,137,097   5,734 0.50   1,088,185   13,727 1.26 
Short-term borrowings 181,165   471 0.26   155,467   610 0.39 
Other borrowings 339,733   12,932 3.81   382,733   13,986 3.65 
Total interest bearing liabilities 9,969,820   28,200 0.28%  8,344,798   44,883 0.54%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities           
Noninterest bearing deposits 6,230,851       4,554,479     
Accrued interest and other liabilities 176,697       169,450     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,407,548       4,723,929     
Equity 2,130,905       1,713,878     
Total Liabilities and Equity$18,508,273      $14,782,605     
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)  $567,772     $497,195  
Net interest spread(1)    3.22%     3.48%
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3)    3.33%     3.69%
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 58.56%      61.90%    
            
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 As of and For the Quarter Ended
 12/31/20219/30/20216/30/20213/31/202112/31/2020
Total Assets     
Arizona Bank & Trust$1,969,184$1,808,943$1,645,816$1,614,740$1,529,800
Bank of Blue Valley 1,441,980 1,460,751 1,419,003 1,425,434 1,376,080
Citywide Banks 2,696,695 2,685,554 2,611,842 2,632,199 2,628,963
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 2,235,630 1,968,612 1,990,040 1,932,234 1,853,078
First Bank & Trust 2,878,173 2,855,671 2,882,969 2,991,053 3,171,961
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,686,038 1,680,558 1,671,240 1,584,561 1,525,503
Minnesota Bank & Trust 865,825 872,291 955,638 995,692 1,000,168
New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,623,597 2,586,951 2,494,257 2,356,918 2,032,637
Premier Valley Bank 1,224,396 1,198,540 1,126,807 1,062,607 1,076,615
Rocky Mountain Bank 713,930 718,956 646,821 620,800 616,157
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,224,689 1,209,954 1,252,096 1,264,009 1,267,488
Total Deposits     
Arizona Bank & Trust$1,768,793$1,617,732$1,450,248$1,453,888$1,357,158
Bank of Blue Valley 1,179,294 1,192,868 1,168,617 1,178,114 1,138,264
Citywide Banks 2,291,912 2,282,703 2,174,237 2,231,320 2,181,511
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,750,071 1,705,753 1,471,564 1,565,782 1,456,908
First Bank & Trust 2,397,350 2,367,353 2,361,391 2,427,920 2,622,716
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,496,262 1,509,847 1,512,106 1,426,426 1,338,677
Minnesota Bank & Trust 719,489 734,292 762,549 813,693 789,555
New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,308,939 2,206,099 2,195,838 2,077,304 1,749,963
Premier Valley Bank 1,051,286 988,579 963,459 896,715 836,984
Rocky Mountain Bank 640,757 602,155 568,961 549,894 538,012
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,070,161 1,048,367 1,093,119 1,067,735 1,057,369


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)         
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)$47,568  $53,911  $59,593  $50,801  $37,795 
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,713   1,814   1,907   1,988   1,975 
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)$49,281  $55,725  $61,500  $52,789  $39,770 
          
Average common equity (GAAP)$2,061,973  $2,072,593  $1,980,904  $1,963,674  $1,769,575 
Less average goodwill 576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005   488,151 
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 34,018   36,279   38,614   41,399   42,733 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,451,950  $1,460,309  $1,366,285  $1,346,270  $1,238,691 
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.15%  10.32%  12.07%  10.49%  8.50%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.47%  15.14%  18.05%  15.90%  12.77%
          
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)         
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$137,194  $142,543  $141,218  $139,605  $132,575 
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,975   1,714   1,762   1,761   1,529 
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)$139,169  $144,257  $142,980  $141,366  $134,104 
          
Average earning assets$17,681,917  $17,123,824  $16,819,978  $16,460,124  $15,042,079 
          
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.08%  3.30%  3.37%  3.44%  3.51%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.12   3.34   3.41   3.48   3.55 
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.05   0.08   0.09   0.12   0.10 
          
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)         
Common equity (GAAP)$2,071,473  $2,061,547  $2,049,081  $1,945,502  $1,968,526 
Less goodwill 576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005 
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 32,988   35,157   37,452   39,867   42,383 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,462,480  $1,450,385  $1,435,624  $1,329,630  $1,350,138 
          
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,275,264   42,250,092   42,245,452   42,173,675   42,093,862 
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$49.00  $48.79  $48.50  $46.13  $46.77 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)$34.59  $34.33  $33.98  $31.53  $32.07 
          
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)         
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,462,480  $1,450,385  $1,435,624  $1,329,630  $1,350,138 
          
Total assets (GAAP)$19,274,549  $18,996,225  $18,371,006  $18,244,427  $17,908,339 
Less goodwill 576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005 
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 32,988   35,157   37,452   39,867   42,383 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)$18,665,556  $18,385,063  $17,757,549  $17,628,555  $17,289,951 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.84%  7.89%  8.08%  7.54%  7.81%
          



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

For the Quarter Ended
12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Net interest income (GAAP)$137,194  $142,543  $141,218  $139,605  $132,575 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,975   1,714   1,762   1,761   1,529 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 139,169   144,257   142,980   141,366   134,104 
Noninterest income 32,730   32,724   33,164   30,317   32,621 
Securities gains, net (1,563)  (1,535)  (2,842)  30   (2,829)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net 27   (112)  (83)  110   (36)
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (502)  (195)  526   (917)  102 
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$169,861  $175,139  $173,745  $170,906  $163,962 
          
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)$115,386  $110,627  $103,376  $102,423  $99,269 
Less:         
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,169   2,295   2,415   2,516   2,501 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,549   2,374   1,345   35   1,899 
(Gain) loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 214   (3)  183   194   2,621 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,989   204   210   2,928   2,186 
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)$108,465  $105,757  $99,223  $96,750  $90,062 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 63.86%  60.38%  57.11%  56.61%  54.93%
          
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs         
Salaries and employee benefits$  $  $44  $534  $232 
Occupancy       1   9    
Furniture and equipment    7   41   607   423 
Professional fees 1,989   145   63   670   1,422 
Advertising    11   6   156   42 
(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net    39          
Other noninterest expenses    2   55   952   67 
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs$1,989  $204  $210  $2,928  $2,186 
After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1)$0.05  $  $  $0.05  $0.04 
          



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
December 31,		 For the Year Ended
December 31,
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $47,568  $37,795  $211,873  $133,487 
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)  1,713   1,975   7,422   8,429 
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $49,281  $39,770  $219,295  $141,916 
         
Average common equity (GAAP) $2,061,973  $1,769,575  $2,020,200  $1,656,708 
Less average goodwill  576,005   488,151   576,005   456,854 
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net  34,018   42,733   37,554   44,298 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,451,950  $1,238,691  $1,406,641  $1,155,556 
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)  9.15%  8.50%  10.49%  8.06%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  13.47%  12.77%  15.59%  12.28%
         
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)        
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $137,194  $132,575  $560,560  $491,729 
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)  1,975   1,529   7,212   5,466 
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $139,169  $134,104  $567,772  $497,195 
         
Average earning assets $17,681,917  $15,042,079  $17,025,088  $13,481,613 
         
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)  3.08%  3.51%  3.29%  3.65%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)  3.12   3.55   3.33   3.69 
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin  0.05   0.10   0.09   0.12 
         



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
December 31,		 For the Year Ended
December 31,
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)  2021   2020   2021   2020 
Net interest income (GAAP) $137,194  $132,575  $560,560  $491,729 
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)  1,975   1,529   7,212   5,466 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income  139,169   134,104   567,772   497,195 
Noninterest income  32,730   32,621   128,935   120,291 
Securities gains, net  (1,563)  (2,829)  (5,910)  (7,793)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net  27   (36)  (58)  (640)
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights  (502)  102   (1,088)  1,778 
Adjusted income (non-GAAP) $169,861  $163,962  $689,651  $610,831 
         
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $115,386  $99,269  $431,812  $370,963 
Less:        
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization  2,169   2,501   9,395   10,670 
Partnership investment in tax credit projects  2,549   1,899   6,303   3,801 
(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net  214   2,621   588   5,101 
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs  1,989   2,186   5,331   5,381 
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $108,465  $90,062  $410,195  $346,010 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)  63.86%  54.93%  59.48%  56.65%
         
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs        
Salaries and employee benefits $  $232  $578  $398 
Occupancy        10    
Furniture and equipment     423   655   958 
Professional fees  1,989   1,422   2,867   3,399 
Advertising     42   173   143 
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net        39    
Other noninterest expenses     67   1,009   483 
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $1,989  $2,186  $5,331  $5,381 
After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $0.05  $0.04  $0.13  $0.11 
         



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of and For the Quarter Ended
 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
PPP I loan balances$27,092  $74,255  $374,174  $739,562  $957,785 
Average PPP I loans balances 53,321   174,930   597,703   841,262   1,064,863 
          
PPP I fee income$497  $3,886  $7,313  $7,464  $9,109 
PPP I interest income 129   403   1,445   2,087   2,697 
Total PPP I interest income$626  $4,289  $8,758  $9,551  $11,806 
          
PPP II loan balances$172,791  $334,992  $455,001  $415,766  $ 
Average PPP II loan balances 249,508   427,745   449,856   151,255    
          
PPP II fee income$6,838  $5,784  $1,263  $223  $ 
PPP II interest income 642   1,113   1,165   375    
Total PPP II interest income $7,480  $6,897  $2,428  $598  $ 
          
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income         
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 2.95%  3.15%  3.31%  3.39%  3.44%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)  2.99   3.20   3.35   3.44   3.48 
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.72   0.88   0.93   1.03   0.97 
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.73   0.90   0.95   1.06   1.00 
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.38   0.47   0.52   0.58   0.56 
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03   (0.05)  0.13   0.07   0.01 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.13   1.24   1.31   1.46   1.45 
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.29   1.39   1.47   1.63   1.62 
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.08   0.12   0.18   0.18   0.25 
After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1)$0.15  $0.21  $0.21  $0.19  $0.24 


 As of and For the Year Ended
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Average PPP I loan balances$413,983  $779,183 
Average PPP II loan balances 320,156    
    
PPP I and II fee income$33,268  $17,306 
PPP I and II interest income 7,359   7,979 
Total PPP interest income$40,627  $25,285 
    
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.19%  3.67%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)  3.24   3.72 
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04   0.35 
After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1)$0.76  $0.53 
    

 

