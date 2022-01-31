FinWise Bancorp to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.



A live audio webcast of the conference will be available on the Company’s website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com) for six months following the call.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebank.com.

