Lyell Immunopharma Appoints Gary Lee, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: LYEL), a T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Gary Lee, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. A veteran biotech leader with more than a decade of experience heading translational cell and gene therapy programs, Dr. Lee will set and oversee the company’s research strategy and advance its research pipeline.



“We are thrilled to welcome Gary and his scientific expertise in translational cell therapy to the Lyell team,” said Liz Homans, Chief Executive Officer of Lyell. “Beyond his exceptional scientific talent, Gary brings tremendous leadership and strategic planning capabilities to our team. As we become a clinical-stage company, his appointment reflects our deeply held commitment to advancing a multi-modality cell therapy pipeline based on our novel next-generation T-cell reprogramming technologies.”

“I’m excited to join the dynamic Lyell team and look forward to furthering the goal of delivering better therapeutic options for patients with solid tumors by advancing what I believe is one of the most promising pipelines in the industry,” said Dr. Lee. “Lyell is unique in many respects, including a robust pipeline of CAR, TIL and TCR product candidates that incorporate novel reprogramming technologies designed to overcome T-cell exhaustion and promote durable stemness. I look forward to working with this team of industry-leading experts in oncology and cell therapy drug development.”

Before joining Lyell, Dr. Lee served as Chief Scientific Officer at Senti Bio. Prior to that he held scientific and leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Sangamo Therapeutics. As Sangamo’s Vice President of Cell Therapy, Dr. Lee led the company’s T-cell engineering programs. Dr. Lee holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.S. in chemical engineering from the California Institute of Technology.

Lyell also announced today that Dr. Nick Restifo, Executive Vice President, Research, will transition to a role as scientific advisor effective February 15, 2022. Dr. Restifo will continue to provide scientific insight on Lyell’s programs and research pipeline, with a particular focus on its Epi-R™ and Rejuvenation platforms.

“Being a part of Lyell’s growth has been a rewarding professional opportunity,” said Dr. Restifo. “With an exceptional research organization firmly established, I look forward to working with Gary, continuing my close relationship with the team, and contributing to the future success of Lyell in my new role.”

“We are delighted to welcome a scientist of Gary’s caliber and deep industry experience to Lyell,” said Rick Klausner, MD, Chair of Lyell's Board of Directors. “His experience leading translational research of next generation cell therapies is particularly relevant as we enter our next stage of growth and on behalf of the Board of Directors, we welcome this key addition to our executive team. We also extend our gratitude to Nick for his innovative scientific contributions and look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise as he transitions into a scientific advisory role.”

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a T-cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. The Company focuses on addressing what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable, and curative responses to adoptive T-cell therapy: T-cell exhaustion and lack of durable stemness, which includes proliferative capacity and the ability to self-renew, differentiate and eliminate solid tumors. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology platforms, Gen-R and Epi-R, to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable, and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California and Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.Lyell.com.

